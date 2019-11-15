Under-12 Pride show well in U.S. softball tournament

The Ridge Meadows Pride 2009 under-12 A team travelled to Centralia, Wash. to compete against the best teams in their age group from the Pacific Northwest at the USSSA Veterans Day Indoor Tournament.

They finished tied for first after round-robin play, and lost a close playoff game.

The Pride started against the Washington Angels and earned a 2-2 tie. Pride starting pitcher Julia Waterman had a solid start, going four innings giving up three hits and striking out nine. Rhaya Mooney jump started the offence with a massive double in the second inning, and she and Jada Manion scored the two runs.

The next game saw the girls take on the PNW Force from Olympia, Wash. Jasmin Tilley took to the hill and turned in a great performance, going three innings giving up four hits and three runs while striking out five in an 8-5 win.

All 11 players reached base in the game with Manion smashing a fence-clearing home run, and Angeli Lopez-Lee driving a three-run triple to pace the offence. Karley Vukonic chipped in with a single and a run, while Aden MacDonald contributed a single, run and run batted in for the well-rounded offensive effort.

Bella Rose Tyson started game three against the KB Purple Fastpitch team from Kirkland, Wash. She pitched an ace-worthy performance, going all four innings striking out seven, only giving up three hits and two runs. Catcher Holly Ross provided the offensive spark in the game with two hits and an RBI, and Amarah Hunter tore up the base paths with two steals.

The Pride’s fourth game of round-robin saw them face the New Level Crusaders from South Hill, Wash., who jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Ridge continued to battle back and tied the game 6-6, and a defensive gem by center fielder Sara MacDonald throwing out a runner at third to stop a Crusaders rally sealed the tie.

READ ALSO: Softball academy coach gets her ‘dream job’

The Pride finished the round-robin tied for first, which earned them a return game against the PNW Force in the playoff round.

They ran into one big inning by the Force, capped by an over the fence Grand Slam in the top of the third inning.

Waterman missed a home run of her own by feet in the bottom of the third that may have provided the spark if it had left the yard. The Pride continued to battle right to the bottom of the last inning with runners on second and third down 5-3, but couldn’t cash the tying runs.

@MapleRidgeNews

newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter