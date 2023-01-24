Vancouver Bandits begin 2023 on the road

Vancouver Bandits 2023 regular season schedule will see the Langley-based team play a 20-game slate beginning Saturday, May 27 with an away game against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Bandits announced their schedule Tuesday, Jan. 24.

It will be the Bandits’ second season at Langley Events Centre (LEC) and its first under the ‘Vancouver’ moniker after announcing its rebrand and sale in Sept. 2022.

Bandits open the upcoming campaign in the Prairies against the Sea Bears and Saskatchewan Rattlers before returning to Langley Events Centre for their home opener on Saturday, June 3 against the newly launched Calgary Surge.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Vancouver will play a total of 10 home games during the 2023 season between Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, July 23, wrapping up regular season action on the road against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday, July 30 at 4 p.m. PT.

Bandits team president Dylan Kular called the season “a special one” for the team.

“We are celebrating five years of building connections with our community and are eager to continue growing our passionate fanbase, which has supported us since our inaugural season,” Kular said.

Bandits’ School Day Game will be returning, on Tuesday, June 6, when Vancouver tips off against Winnipeg.

Hosted for the first time last season, it was a sold-out affair that drew 13 schools from across the Lower Mainland for a field trip featuring professional basketball and family-friendly entertainment.

