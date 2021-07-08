..

Vancouver Canucks delay Abbotsford AHL team announcements

Canucks will now reveal team name, logo and colours on July 14 instead of July 9

The Vancouver Canucks have delayed the announcement of the launch of the club’s new Abbotsford-based American Hockey League franchise.

The @CanucksPR account tweeted out at 6:43 p.m. on Thursday (July 8) that, “We had some final details to firm up. New launch date is Wed, July 14.”

The launch of the new name, logo and colours was set to occur on Friday (July 9).

It’s unclear what the team meant by final details, but The News did report that it appeared as though the team was set to be named the Canucks. The same domain registrar used for canucks.com was used to acquire the website abbycanucks.com on May 5 – one day after the Canucks announced they were intending to move the team to Abbotsford from Utica.

RELATED: The Abbotsford Canucks? New AHL team may share parent team’s name

A Facebook sports team page titled ‘Abby Canucks’ was also created on May 5, 2021. Twitter, Instagram and TikTok accounts were all created under the ‘Abby Canucks’ name.

The team name Canucks was on a list of 10 suggested names the club floated to season ticket holders last month.

According to the Canadian Trademarks Database, as of July 7, 2021 the only registered team name trademarks the organization had were Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver Millionaires and Vancouver Voodoo (roller hockey).

The Canucks did not reveal at what time they were planning to unveil the team’s new identity.

