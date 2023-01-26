Vancouver Canucks fan has last word on NHL team’s legacy of losing

Obituary expresses his disappointment

Russell George Atkins Feb. 2, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2023.

Russell George Atkins Feb. 2, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2023.

Russell George Atkins was a Vancouver Canucks fan until the very end.

Unfortunately, being a fan of the NHL team means being disappointed all your life – three trips to the Stanley Cup finals in 52 years (and most likely 53) and no Stanley Cups.

A memorial for Atkins was placed on the Campbell River Mirror’s website Jan. 13 and concluded with the ultimate epitaph for the sadsack team which in recent weeks has piled more embarrassment on a rich legacy of disappointment with the very public firing of fan-favourite coach Bruce Boudreau during another losing season.

READ MORE: Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

The loving tribute to Atkins concluded with a reflection of his unending wait for the ultimate hockey prize for his favourite team:

“Russell would’ve liked to have had 6 of the Vancouver Canucks to be his pallbearers so they could have let him down one more time.”

READ MORE: THE MOJ: For many Canuck fans, the hope candle has stopped burning

The story of Atkins’ feelings of disappointment is getting around as his obituary had more than 5,000 views Wednesday.

