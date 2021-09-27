Vancouver Canucks recognizing NDTR tonight in Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks will will be recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at tonight’s preseason game in Abbotsford. (Canucks photo)

The Vancouver Canucks will be recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (Sept. 30) at tonight’s (Sept. 27) preseason game against the Calgary Flames at the Abbotsford Centre.

The National Hockey League team made the announcement earlier today.

The day was first observed in Canada in 2013 to honour the healing journey of Canada’s residential school survivors and to commit to the ongoing process of reconciliation. The Government of Canada recently passed legislation to make the day be a federal statutory holiday beginning this year.

“Tonight, we honour and remember all of the children who went to school and didn’t come home, as well as all of the other children and families who survived the atrocities of the residential school system as we begin recognizing National Truth & Reconcillation week at our first home preseason game,” stated Francesco Aquilini, Chairman, Canucks Sports and Entertainment. “We acknowledge the genocide of the Indigenous community and are committed to do more toward real truth and reconciliation.”

Prior to puck drop, a traditional land acknowledgement and official welcome will be presented on the videoboard by Councillor Brenda Morgan from Matsqui First Nation and Sumas Chief Dalton Silver, followed by a moment of silent reflection held in honour of the generations of children and families affected by Canada’s residential school system. Afterwards, fans will be treated to a drum performance by Sto:lo Nation drummer, Johnny Williams (Xotxwes).

Canucks players will show their support to the Indigenous communities in British Columbia and across Canada by wearing official Orange Shirt Day shirts pregame. The ice team and FIN will wear them during the game and Vancouver and Calgary coaching staff, in addition to media, hosts and arena staff, will wear orange ribbons to commemorate the evening.

Fans are encouraged to wear orange to the game and on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in support of Indigenous communities in BC and across Canada.

According to Ticketmaster there are still many tickets available if fans want to attend the game. It’s the first preseason NHL game in Abbotsford since Sept. 23, 2019 when the Ottawa Senators came to town.

