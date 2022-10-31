A worker sweeps the Rogers Arena floor where the ice has been removed for the summer as the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team’s home rink undergoes renovations and improvements to the off-ice areas, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A worker sweeps the Rogers Arena floor where the ice has been removed for the summer as the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team’s home rink undergoes renovations and improvements to the off-ice areas, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Canucks games on radio and TV

Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade.

The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season.

The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet’s TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650.

The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks’ home rink, Rogers Arena.

Rogers Communications CEO Tony Staffieri says in a statement that the company is also pleased to support the Canucks’ “incredible work in the community” through the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Canucks owner, chairman and governor Francesco Aquilini says in a statement that the team is committed to sharing its story within the province and on the national stage.

RELATED: Award-winning play-by-play announcer Jim Hughson retires, ending 42-year career

Media industryvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Flames beat Trappers in shootout, drub Kodiaks 10-1

Just Posted

Admission is by donation to the MRSS Winter Is Coming concert. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary gearing up for winter concert

Samuel Allen was one of the shootout scorers in the Flames’ win over Langley. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Flames beat Trappers in shootout, drub Kodiaks 10-1

There was extensive damage to the drivers side cab in this truck accident on Monday morning on the Golden Ears Bridge. (The News)
Truck accident snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Harby Bhandal is hosting a Nov. 5 food drive in Maple Ridge for the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Harby Bhandal Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge realtor hosts food drive in Albion