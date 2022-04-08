Vancouver Canucks sign Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday (April 8) that they have signed goalie Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract – meaning his days in Abbotsford will be ending after this season.

The 26-year-old has had an outstanding run with the Abbotsford Canucks, compiling a record of 17-4-2 to go with a 2.93 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. He’s also recorded three shutouts, which is tied for third in the American Hockey League.

The contract is reportedly worth $1.525 million over two years. Martin was on a two-way deal signed when he was Tampa Bay Lightning property that saw him make $800,000 in the NHL and $105,000 in the AHL.

“We’re pleased with the success Spencer has had this season, not only in the AHL but also during his stint with Vancouver earlier this year,” stated Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “He has been very reliable for Abbotsford, contributing greatly to their Calder Cup playoff berth earlier this month, and has shown an ability to perform in high-pressure situations.”

Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record to go along with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage.

He was a third round pick (63rd overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2013 and played three games but did not record a win. Martin also spent time in the AHL with the San Antonio Rampage, Colorado Eagles and Syracuse Crunch, as well as the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets and Orlando Solar Bears.

He was acquired by the Canucks in a trade with the Lightning on July 31, 2021.

The move will also clear up what has been a logjam at times with the Abbotsford Canucks goalie position. The team had Martin, Michael DiPietro and Arturs Silovs all on the roster for much of the season.

Martin moving up will allow the 22-year-old DiPietro and the 21-year-old Silovs more opportunities to play. Silovs was recently moved to the Trios-Riveries Lions of the ECHL to get more playing time this season due to the play of Martin and DiPietro.

Martin is likely to remain in Abbotsford for the rest of the season and help the team’s push for a Calder Cup next month.

