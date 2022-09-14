Vancouver Canucks tickets for Abbotsford game on sale Thursday

The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames battle it out at the Abbotsford Centre in 2021. Vancouver hosts Edmonton in Abbotsford on Oct. 5. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Tickets for the Vancouver Canucks preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers in Abbotsford on Oct. 5 go on sale starting on Thursday (Sept. 15) at 10 a.m.

It’s the second straight year that the Abbotsford Centre will host a National Hockey League preseason game, after the AC hosted the Canucks and the Calgary Flames on Sept. 27, 2021.

Vancouver defeated Calgary 4-2 in that game.

Tickets for the Canucks vs. Oilers start at $49.

The next big event on the calendar for the club is the Young Stars Classic event, which runs from Sept. 16 to 19 in Penticton. Abbotsford Canucks talents from the 2021-22 team heading to Penticton include: Carson Focht, Marc Gatcomb, Danila Klimovich, Tristen Nielsen, Chase Wouters, Alex Kannok Leipert, Jett Woo and Arturs Silovs.

Others teams participating at the event include: Edmonton, Calgary and the Winnipeg Jets.

Vancouver Canucks training camp is then set on Sept. 23 and 24 in Whistler. The preseason schedule begins on Sept. 25 and runs until Oct. 7. The team opens the season on Oct. 12 in Edmonton and the home opener is set for Oct. 22 when the Buffalo Sabres come to Rogers Arena.

