Canucks players will don rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks against the Avalanche on Feb. 20 at Rogers Arena. (@Canucks/Twitter)

Vancouver Canucks to host Hockey Is For Everyone night next week

Signed rainbow warm-up jerseys will be available for auction at Rogers Arena and online

The Vancouver Canucks are set to celebrate diversity and encourage inclusion with the Hockey Is For Everyone night on Feb. 20th at their game against the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Arena.

Canucks players are set to wear rainbow jerseys with matching Pride tape wrapped on their sticks during pre-game warm-up.

Every jersey worn by the players will be signed and available for auction at Rogers Arena or online.

All proceeds will be donated towards the You Can Play Project, a non-profit organization that supports the LGBTQ community and fights homophobia in sports.

It was launched in 2012 in honour of Brendan Burke, son of former Canucks general manager Brian Burke.

“The annual campaign is promoted by every member club in the National Hockey League and focuses on awareness and activities that celebrate all who play or watch hockey, including fans of every race, colour, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, and those with disabilities,” the Canucks said in a news release on Friday.

Members of the Vancouver Pride Society will at Community Corner (section 111) on game night, and entertainment related to the night’s theme will be featured throughout the evening.

Previous story
Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach
Next story
B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Just Posted

Still no site for modular housing in Maple Ridge

Mayor and tent city leaders critical of B.C. Housing

Cyclists want bike lane along Haney Bypass

Say safe east-west routes across Maple Ridge are critical

Coldest Night raising money for homeless in Maple Ridge

The Coldest Night of the Year walk offers glimpse into what it must feel like to live on the street

Contaminated fuel at Pitt Meadows airport

Small supply of good avgas at YPK

Once Upon A Sheep moving to new location in Maple Ridge

Yarn shop moving from Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries building to make space for temporary shelter

Meadowridge celebrates Chinese New Year

Private school marks beginning of the Year of the Dog

Former Surrey Eagles star Danton Heinen set for first pro game back home

One hundred or so family and friends expected in attendance at Rogers Arena as Langley’s Danton Heinen skates for the Boston Bruins

Judge rejects Canadian actress’ lawsuit against Weinstein

The Toronto actress behind the lawsuit cannot be named

B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Carle Brenneman of Comox competed in the women’s snowboard cross Friday in Pyeongchang

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallarta

Vancouver Canucks to host Hockey Is For Everyone night next week

Signed rainbow warm-up jerseys will be available for auction at Rogers Arena and online

Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

Most Read