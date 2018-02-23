Giants captain Tyler Benson avoids a Silvertips defender during WHL action at the LEC on Friday. (Ben Lypka/Black Press)

Vancouver Giants edged by Everett

Silvertips pick up 2-1 win at the LEC on Friday night

The Everett Silvertips managed to extinguish the Vancouver Giants hottest offensive tools on Friday, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort from the home squad.

Everett edged Vancouver 2-1 at the Langley Events Centre on Friday, and Silvertips goalie Carter Hart stood tall in between the pipes making 29 saves to earn the game’s first star.

After a scoreless first period, Tips forward Connor Dewar connected on the power play at 1:54 of the second period, but Vancouver’s Davis Koch tied the game up about nine minutes later. Everett quickly answered back less than two minutes later, and Martin Fasko-Rudas’ goal ended up being the difference.

Vancouver had a late power play after a delay of game call to Everett, but failed to convert on that or when they pulled their goalie in the final minute of the game.

Despite the loss, Giants head coach Jason McKee said he liked what he saw from his club.

“That’s a first place team in the conference and we were right there,” he said. “We were one shot away and our effort and execution was good. We’re obviously disappointed in the loss, but we did a lot of good things against that team. It could have easily gone either way.”

McKee said his team responded well offensively after a first period that lacked a bit of fire.

“I thought we got better as the game went on,” he said. “The first we played a little too much around the perimeter, and in the second and third we got some traffic and rebounds, but they defend extremely well.”

The Giants back end was playing without veterans Dylan Plouffe and Matt Barberis, but McKee said he was pleased with the defence as a whole.

“We held that team to less than 30 shots and we competed defensively,” he said. “I liked our game defensively, and I thought they handled things well.”

Vancouver forwards James Malm and Tyler Benson were buzzing all night long, each recording six shots and Malm was named the second star of the game.

Everett, first place in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference, improve to 40 wins, 17 losses, two overtime losses and three shootout losses after the victory. Vancouver drops to 31 wins, 21 losses, five overtime losses and three overtime losses, and they sit in third place in the B.C. division.

The Giants next take on the Kamloops Blazers on Monday. Face-off is set for 7 p.m. at the LEC.

Previous story
Canucks fold 5-3 in first ever trip to Vegas

Just Posted

UPDATE: Snowfall warning remains in effect in Maple Ridge

Second wave of snow expected to hit later in evening and into Saturday morning.

Guards hold noon-hour protest over safety in front of Fraser Regional prison

Number of inmates, attacks on officers, increasing says union

Looking Back: Pitt Meadows Museum stands test of time

This year also marks the 160th birthday of British Columbia.

TransLink says 28 new Skytrain cars to arrive early

The cars for the Expo and Millennium lines will now be delivered three years earlier

Ridge grief group puts children first

Circle of Hearts helps children through the emotions of losing a close family member or friend

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

Canucks fold 5-3 in first ever trip to Vegas

Daniel Sedin had two points as Canucks fall to the Golden Knights Friday night

That’s a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1

Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 is in the lead for medals Friday at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

$153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

Bilateral agreement will create 1,370 new infant and toddler spaces

A B.C. woman talks her life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

UPDATE: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport

Incident occurred around noon on Friday; Transport Canada investigating

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Most Read