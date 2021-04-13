Vancouver Giants fall in 4-1 loss to Prince George

WHL hockey team goes up against Victoria in Kamloops on Thursday

Prince George Cougars triumph over the Langley-based Vancouver Giants Monday night, by the score of 4-1. That follows a similar defeat on Saturday by the same team. (Cougar’s Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

One lone Prince George player scored four times against the Vancouver Giants Monday night, bringing down the local team in its second straight defeat on Kamloops ice.

Coming off a five-game winning streak, the Langley-based G-Men first lost to the Cougars 6-3 on Saturday, then again 4-1 on Monday at the Sandman Centre – it’s one of two hub rinks being used for WHL’s B.C. play this season due to COVID.

Star of the Monday game and second-year Cougar forward Craig Armstrong scored all four goals for his team, three against Giants goaltender Trent Miner, and the last into an empty net.

Meanwhile Cougar goaltender Taylor Gauthier was also recognized as a star for his efforts on the ice, turning aside 37 of the 38 Giants shots fired his way. Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal for the Giants in the third, with defenceman Brenden Pentecost earning his first career WHL point with an assist. Justin Sourdif also extended his point streak to four games thanks to an assist on Nielsen’s goal. He’s now managed three goals and four assists for seven points.

Giants associate coach Keith McCambridge reflected on the latest game, saying the team “finally got to our game” in the third period where they were making what he described as “better decisions” and creating “a little more havoc” in front of their opponent’s net.

“Our group has a chance now to get back to the style of play and the speed that we had when we were having success, before these games against Prince George,” McCambridge added. “There are areas that we know need to be corrected, and they will be. We have an opportunity to teach with a few days of practice and we’ll take advantage of that.”

The two consecutive losses against Prince George leave the Vancouver Giants with five wins and three losses so far in the season as they prepare to go up against the Victoria Royals again on Thursday night in Kamloops.

BOX SCORE

1st period:

PG – The Cougars opened the scoring at 13:00 of the first period when Craig Armstrong Kyren Gronick combined off the rush for Armstrong’s second goal in as many meetings with the Giants. Riley Heidt added the second assist on the play.

Shots: 11-9 Prince George

2nd period:

PG – Craig Armstrong’s second goal of the game came off the rush at 5:26. Armstrong raced wide down the left wing and snuck a low shot past Trent Miner and in for his third goal of the season.

PG – Armstrong completed his natural hat-trick for Prince George at 9:48 on a power play. Armstrong deflected Hudson Thornton’s point shot home to secure his first career WHL hat-trick.

Shots: 16-13 Vancouver

3rd period:

VAN – Tristen Nielsen started the Vancouver Giants comeback bid with a backhand breakaway goal at 3:24. Nielsen’s team-leading seventh goal was set up by Justin Sourdif and defenceman Brenden Pentecost.

PG – Craig Armstrong ended all hopes of a Giants comeback when he fired home his fourth of the night (and fifth of the season) into an empty net at 18:29.

Shots: 13-3 Vancouver

Final score: Prince George 4 – Vancouver 1

Final shots: 38-27 Vancouver

Taylor Gauthier: 37/38 saves for Prince George

Trent Miner: 23/26 saves for Vancouver

Prince George power play: 1/2

Vancouver power play: 0/1

3 stars: 1) Craig Armstrong (PG – 4G); 2) Taylor Gauthier (PG – 37 Saves); 3) Riley Heidt (PG – 2A)

