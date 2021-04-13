Prince George Cougars triumph over the Langley-based Vancouver Giants Monday night, by the score of 4-1. That follows a similar defeat on Saturday by the same team. (Cougar’s Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

Prince George Cougars triumph over the Langley-based Vancouver Giants Monday night, by the score of 4-1. That follows a similar defeat on Saturday by the same team. (Cougar’s Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

Vancouver Giants fall in 4-1 loss to Prince George

WHL hockey team goes up against Victoria in Kamloops on Thursday

One lone Prince George player scored four times against the Vancouver Giants Monday night, bringing down the local team in its second straight defeat on Kamloops ice.

Coming off a five-game winning streak, the Langley-based G-Men first lost to the Cougars 6-3 on Saturday, then again 4-1 on Monday at the Sandman Centre – it’s one of two hub rinks being used for WHL’s B.C. play this season due to COVID.

RECENT: Giants winning streak snapped by Prince George Cougars in 6-3 loss

Star of the Monday game and second-year Cougar forward Craig Armstrong scored all four goals for his team, three against Giants goaltender Trent Miner, and the last into an empty net.

Meanwhile Cougar goaltender Taylor Gauthier was also recognized as a star for his efforts on the ice, turning aside 37 of the 38 Giants shots fired his way. Tristen Nielsen had the lone goal for the Giants in the third, with defenceman Brenden Pentecost earning his first career WHL point with an assist. Justin Sourdif also extended his point streak to four games thanks to an assist on Nielsen’s goal. He’s now managed three goals and four assists for seven points.

Giants associate coach Keith McCambridge reflected on the latest game, saying the team “finally got to our game” in the third period where they were making what he described as “better decisions” and creating “a little more havoc” in front of their opponent’s net.

“Our group has a chance now to get back to the style of play and the speed that we had when we were having success, before these games against Prince George,” McCambridge added. “There are areas that we know need to be corrected, and they will be. We have an opportunity to teach with a few days of practice and we’ll take advantage of that.”

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants extend winning streak to 5

The two consecutive losses against Prince George leave the Vancouver Giants with five wins and three losses so far in the season as they prepare to go up against the Victoria Royals again on Thursday night in Kamloops.

Schedule available online.

.

BOX SCORE

1st period:

PG – The Cougars opened the scoring at 13:00 of the first period when Craig Armstrong Kyren Gronick combined off the rush for Armstrong’s second goal in as many meetings with the Giants. Riley Heidt added the second assist on the play.

Shots: 11-9 Prince George

2nd period:

PG – Craig Armstrong’s second goal of the game came off the rush at 5:26. Armstrong raced wide down the left wing and snuck a low shot past Trent Miner and in for his third goal of the season.

PG – Armstrong completed his natural hat-trick for Prince George at 9:48 on a power play. Armstrong deflected Hudson Thornton’s point shot home to secure his first career WHL hat-trick.

Shots: 16-13 Vancouver

3rd period:

VAN – Tristen Nielsen started the Vancouver Giants comeback bid with a backhand breakaway goal at 3:24. Nielsen’s team-leading seventh goal was set up by Justin Sourdif and defenceman Brenden Pentecost.

PG – Craig Armstrong ended all hopes of a Giants comeback when he fired home his fourth of the night (and fifth of the season) into an empty net at 18:29.

Shots: 13-3 Vancouver

.

Final score: Prince George 4 – Vancouver 1

Final shots: 38-27 Vancouver

Taylor Gauthier: 37/38 saves for Prince George

Trent Miner: 23/26 saves for Vancouver

Prince George power play: 1/2

Vancouver power play: 0/1

3 stars: 1) Craig Armstrong (PG – 4G); 2) Taylor Gauthier (PG – 37 Saves); 3) Riley Heidt (PG – 2A)

.

HIGHLIGHT VIDEO OF THE SATURDAY LOSS, 6-3, TO PRINCE GEORGE

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWestern Hockey League

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Prince George Cougars triumph over the Langley-based Vancouver Giants Monday night, by the score of 4-1. That follows a similar defeat on Saturday by the same team. (Cougar’s Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

Prince George Cougars triumph over the Langley-based Vancouver Giants Monday night, by the score of 4-1. That follows a similar defeat on Saturday by the same team. (Cougar’s Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

Prince George Cougars triumph over the Langley-based Vancouver Giants Monday night, by the score of 4-1. That follows a similar defeat on Saturday by the same team. (Cougar’s Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

Prince George Cougars triumph over the Langley-based Vancouver Giants Monday night, by the score of 4-1. That follows a similar defeat on Saturday by the same team. (Cougar’s Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

Previous story
Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled
Next story
Maple Ridge coaches oppose changes to high school sports governance

Just Posted

Ken Dockendorf is rallying opposition to the changes to high school sports governance. (The News files)
Maple Ridge coaches oppose changes to high school sports governance

Vote coming on May 1 could change varsity sports across B.C.

Students in Garibaldi secondary’s music program rehearse for Swing into Spring. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge high school adding a spring to their step

Swing into Spring concert to raise money for the Garibaldi secondary’s music program

In a 2019 photograph, Yin Yin Din held a picture of her brother Kyaw Naing Din, 54, and her late father Hla Din who passed away in 2014, during a trip to Victoria. (The News files)
Family of Maple Ridge man killed by cop appeals to Attorney General for help

The Din family want B.C. Attorney General David Eby to forward their case to Crown

Maple Ridge's Doug Ubell caught some photographs recently that he was anxious to share, one taken while on the Trans-Canada Trail looking southwest towards the Pitt River Bridge, and another from on Golden Ears Bridge. (Special to The News)
Traffic on Golden Ears Bridge returning to pre-pandemic levels

Commuters from Langley, Pitt Meadows, and Maple Ridge still driving more, taking transit less

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is not currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Four more Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

Cases at three public schools and Maple Ridge Christian

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Of 46 arrests made between March 16 and 19 at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, 27 suspected shoplifters are now facing charges. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)
RCMP arrest 46 people in 4 days during Metrotown shoplifting crackdown

$4,800 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to businesses inside of the mall

Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)
‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Kao Macaulay, 23, is accused of breaking into home on March 30

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Most Read