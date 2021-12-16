Vancouver Giants fall in sixth straight game

Giants, now 3-3 against the Cougars, fell Wednesday, 7-3. They’re hoping to bounce back in Saturday’s rematch against Prince George at LEC. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giant’s recent winning streak has definitely taken a turn in the opposite direction.

The Langley-based hockey team has most recently fallen victim to a Cougar attack.

The G-Men were in Prince George Wednesday night, where they lost a 7-3 battle against the hometown Cougars.

Koehn Ziemmer (2G, 4A) recorded six points for the Cougars who earned their fourth straight win while Alex Cotton struck twice in response for the Vancouver Giants who have now dropped five straight games.

Tanner Brown also scored for the Giants who got 28 combined saves from Connor Martin and Will Gurski.

The Giants are now 3-3 against Prince George, 1-3 against them on the road.

The Vancouver Giants, who stand 13-12-1-0, play next on Saturday night, again taking on Prince George on home ice. The puck drops at Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m.

BY THE NUMBERS

1st period:

VAN – 23 seconds into the game on the first shot of the game for the Giants, defenceman Tanner Brown fired a high shot that snuck past the right shoulder of Ty Young and home. Brown’s second of the season was set up by Payton Mount and Ethan Semeniuk.

VAN – With 2:01 to go in the first, Alex Cotton (10) extended the Giants lead to 2-0. Cotton took a feed from Ty Halaburda at the right point, spun off a check and wired home a shot through traffic and home. Ethan Semeniuk grabbed the second assist, giving him two helpers in the period.

2nd period:

PG – Hudson Thornton put the Cougars on the board at 10:03 on the power play. Thornton’s sixth of the season and his second in as many games, came off a centering feed from Koehn Ziemmer. Connor Bowie snagged the second assist.

PG – Riley Heidt evened the score at 2-2 off a redirect from an Ethan Samson point shot. Heidt’s sixth of the season came at four-on-four play. Hudson Thornton also factored in on the equalizer.

PG – With 29 seconds left in the second period, Craig Armstrong parked himself in front of the Giants net, and one-timed home a feed from Koehn Ziemmer off a failed clear, giving the Cougars the lead.

Shots: 14-9 Prince George

3rd period:

PG – Craig Armstrong nabbed his second goal in a row at 53 seconds off the rush. Armstrong’s team-leading ninth goal was set up, yet again, by both Koehn Ziemmer and Keaton Dowhaniuk.

PG – Koehn Ziemmer then followed up with his sixth off a set-up from Craig Armstrong and Riley Heidt.

*Connor Martin was pulled from the Giants goal and was replaced by Will Gurski.

PG – At 4:36, Koehn Ziemmer tagged on another goal on a power play at 4:36. Assists this time came from Connor Bowie and Riley Heidt.

VAN – Alex Cotton’s second goal of the night and 11th of the season came at 14:27 off a shot from the point on the power play. Connor Horning and Jaden Lipinski both factored in with assists.

PG – The game’s final goal came from Connor Bowie on a clear-cut breakaway at 15:25. Koehn Ziemmer had the lone assist on the play giving him his sixth point of the night.

Shots: 11-11

BOX SCORE

Final score: Prince George 7 – Vancouver 3

Final shots: 35 – 31 Prince George

Connor Martin – 23/28 saves for Vancouver

Will Gurski – 5/7 saves for Vancouver

Ty Young – 28/31 saves for Prince George

Vancouver power play: 1/2

Prince George power play: 2/4

3 Stars: 1) Koehn Ziemmer (PG – 2G, 4A); 2) Craig Armstrong (PG – 2G, 1A); and 3) Hudson Thornton (PG – 1G, 2A)

