Vancouver Giants’ netminder Jesper Vikman signs with Las Vegas

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season.

The agreement was announced by Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon Monday, April 10, a day after Vikman signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, who are an owned-and-operated affiliate of the Golden Knights.

Vikman’s PTO extends until the end of this season, so his entry level deal won’t kick in until next season.

Vikman ended his WHL career with an outstanding 62-save effort against the Kamloops Blazers in the final game of the season for the Langley-based team.

He becomes the third consecutive starting netminder for the Giants to sign an NHL contract.

Last month, Vikman was named to the Western Hockey League BC Division’s 1st All-Star Team, the only Giant to be named an all-Star for the 2022/23 Season.

The last Giants goaltender to be named a 1st Team BC Division All-Star was Colorado Avalanche prospect Trent Miner in 2020/21.

A 21-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden,Vikman was drafted by the Giants eight overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, and was a fifth round pick by the Golden Knights in 2020.

