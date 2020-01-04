Vancouver Giants pick up a point in 2-1 OT loss to Kamloops Blazers.

A season-high 45 saves from David Tendeck and some late-game heroics from Tristen Nielsen moved the Vancouver Giants within four points of third in the B.C. Division.

Friday night (Jan. 3) in Kamloops, the Vancouver Giants fell 2-1 in overtime to the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers.

Nielsen tied the game for Vancouver with 26.4 seconds remaining in the third period, securing the single point for the Giants.

About half Tendeck’s 45 total saves, 23, came in the third period to help keep his team within striking distance.

Blazers captain Zane Franklin struck at 3:20 of overtime to give the Blazers the victory.

Following a scoreless first period, Logan Stankoven put Kamloops up 1-0 at 2:05 of the middle frame.

Stankoven wired a shot from the top of the left-wing circle after the Giants had failed to clear their zone. Matthew Seminoff had the lone assist.

In the third, with the Giants net empty and time winding down, Tristen Nielsen skated the puck from his own blueline down the right-wing and into the Blazers zone. From there he moved to the middle, beat the Blazers defender wide and wired a shot past Dylan Garand to tie the score and send the game into overtime.

Zane Franklin ended the game at 3:20 of overtime when his shot from the high-slot deflected off a Giant skater and past Tendeck. Josh Pillar and Montana Onyebuchi both assisted.

Final Score: Kamloops 2 – Vancouver 1 (Overtime).

Friday night’s game marked the fourth time in 37 games that the Giants did not receive a single power play in a game. It also marked the second time this season that the Giants did not surrender a power play against.

David Tendeck’s 45 saves marked the third most saves he’s ever made in a single WHL game. During the 2017-18 season Tendeck made 49 saves on February 9th, 2018 against Seattle and then 47 saves on February 14th against Portland.

With his goal Friday, Tristen Nielsen has now set a new single season high for points in a season with 36.

Next Giants game goes tonight in Kelowna at 7:05 p.m.

Their next home game at the Langley Events Centre is scheduled for Sat, Jan 11 against the Spokane Chiefs. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

