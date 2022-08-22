Vancouver Giants will play in Maple Ridge rink next month

There will be a Western Hockey League pre-season game in Maple Ridge next month.

The Vancouver Giants will be at Cam Neely Arena on Sept. 17 to take on the Kelowna Rockets, at 7 p.m.

There is a hometown boy for Ridge fans to root for, as the Giants roster features defenceman Colton Roberts of Maple Ridge. The big blueliner was a first-round pick of the Giants, 11th overall, in the 2021 draft. He played five games with the Giants last season, logging an assist, then also got into a playoff game.

The Giants, who play out of the Langley Events Centre, have a roster that features several top prospects who have been playing in the World Junior Championships, including Team Canada’s Zack Ostapchuk, Slovakia’s Samuel Honzek, and Sweden’s Fabian Lysell.

The game in Ridge will be the second half of a two-game set, as they will play Friday, Sept. 16 in Kelowna.

For tickets or information see vancouvergiants.com