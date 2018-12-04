Vancouver Island mountain biker nearly freefalls down tree trunk bike ramp

Bear Mountain’s mountain bike course designer Jordie Lunn tests his limits

Mountain bike expert Jordie Lunn on Bear Mountain in 2015. (Arnold Lim/News staff)

The scene opens with mountain bike expert Jordie Lunn halfway up a Douglas fir, chainsawing a limb to allow for a pulley system to haul up his bike to the landing platform he stands on. The ride down, on a homemade bike track of planks nailed to the trunk, is almost a freefall.

(Viewer discretion: Course language, graphic content)

The groan on landing and the subsequent blood in his pants seemed to only increase the cheers of his friends as Lunn sticks the landing.

RELATED: High adventure on two wheels in Langford

RELATED: Backyard of $2.2M Uplands property bulldozed for BMX jump track

The video, one of a series called “Rough AF,” shows other successes, and painful wipeouts of the 35-year-old pro biker, whose stunts have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on Youtube and 52,000 followers on Instagram.

Lunn, who calls Vancouver Island home, was the mountain bike course designer for Bear Mountain in Langford.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks looking to build rivalry with new Seattle hockey team

Just Posted

Party bus rules tightened by province

Maple Ridge mom who lost her daughter likes the changes

‘Pitt Meadows chief asked for more firefighters’

Jolley told CAO of low daytime response

Pedestrian struck in Maple Ridge, man needs air ambulance

Teen hit by car, and elderly man leaves road in pickup

Pitt Meadows boy, 6, finds hypodermic needle in board game

Was purchased at Value Village in Coquitlam

Campus-style business park back at Maple Ridge council

Proposal is for 41 acres beneath Golden Ears Bridge

‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ yanked from some Canadian radio stations

Rogers and Bell pull controversial Christmas favourite out of rotation in wake of #Metoo

Trudeau wants new relationship with Indigenous people to be his legacy as PM

Canada needs to keep up with Indigenous people, their aspirations and their goals, Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said

Regulators, exporters talk harmonizing standards in Canada, U.S.

A seamless integration of standards between Canada and the U.S. would help ensure that both countries realize the benefits

Cows can be pessimistic and it affects their ability to cope with stress: study

The study tested how calves that had previously been identified as fearful, sociable, pessimistic or optimistic reacted under stressful situations

B.C. man, sentenced to seven years for sexually touching young girls, released after 10.5 months

Victim’s mother outraged she was never formally told of his Dec. 4. release by justice officials

B.C. boy gets rare chance at cerebral palsy operation in U.S.

Ben Weller hopes to walk again after surgery in the U.S.

Vancouver Canucks looking to build rivalry with new Seattle hockey team

NHL announced its 32nd team in the west coast city

Twerking request to women’s soccer star had ‘serious consequences’

Ada Hegerberg had just become the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or

Liberals defend new powers to demand roadside breath samples

Alcohol screening regulations taking effect Dec. 18 will let police to demand a breath sample from any driver they stop

Most Read