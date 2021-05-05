Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen is now under investigation from the Vancouver Police Department following sexual misconduct allegations. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Vancouver police investigating sexual misconduct claims against Canucks’ Jake Virtanen

Abbotsford native remains on leave with the Vancouver Canucks following recent allegations

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed to several media outlets on Tuesday that they are now in contact with the woman who made sexual misconduct claims against Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

They noted they had made contact with the female on Monday morning, but will be unable to provide further information to protect the investigative process.

The News did reach out to the Abbotsford Police Department to inquire if any similar investigations are being done locally, but the APD was unable to provide that information at this time.

Virtanen has collected five goals and zero assists in 38 games with the Canucks this season. He has one year remaining on his contract that will see him earn $3.4 million in 2022-23.

The Yale Secondary grad was drafted sixth overall by the Canucks in 2014, and has collected 100 points in 317 career NHL games.

He is currently on leave with the Canucks following allegations of sexual misconduct.

RELATED: Canucks place Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

RELATED: Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

