Vancouver Pro/Am and Expo bodybuilding show coming to Abbotsford

Some of the best built bodies in British Columbia are coming to the Abbotsford Arts Centre for shows on Saturday (July 16) and Sunday (July 17).

The Vancouver Pro/Am and Expo event welcomes amateur athletes the opportunity to earn an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness pro cards on Saturday.

The IFBB pro cards will be awarded to every overall division winner (men’s and women’s bodybuilding, men’s and women’s physique, men’s classic physique, fitness, figure, wellness and bikini).

Sunday’s event is the IFBB Pro League Vancouver Pro Show, where pro men and women compete to earn their spot on the road to Olympia weekend. The Olympia is set for Las Vegas from Dec. 15 to 18. Sunday’s events include: men’s bodybuilding, men’s classic physique, men’s physique, fitness, figure, bikini and masters bikini 40-plus.

Fans can take in the show either in-person or view the competition on a live stream. For more details, visit vanproshow.com.

Men’s competitions begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with the women hitting the stage starting at 4 p.m. on both days.

