The Vancouver Whitecaps say goalkeeper Thomas Hasal has been placed on Major League Soccer’s season-ending injury list. Hasal is seen in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against St. Louis City, in St. Louis, Saturday, May 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson

Vancouver Whitecaps place back-up goalie on season-ending injury list

Thomas Hasal, 24, came up through the Saskatchewan branch of the Whitecaps academy

The Vancouver Whitecaps say goalkeeper Thomas Hasal has been placed on Major League Soccer’s season-ending injury list.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says the move is related to patellar tendinitis.

Schuster says Hasal has been managing the condition through the season but the move will help the goalkeeper focus on his recovery.

Hasal, 24, came up through the Saskatchewan branch of the Whitecaps academy and signed a professional contract with the team in 2019.

He has made three starts for the Whitecaps this season, primarily backing up starting goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Hasal was called up to the Canadian national team in 2022 but did not make an appearance in the match.

The Canadian Press

