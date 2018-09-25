Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson walks onto the field before an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas in Vancouver, on Sunday September 23, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Vancouver Whitecaps release head coach Carl Robinson

Assistant coach Martyn Pert and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr are also out

The Vancouver Whitecaps are making coaching changes with only a few games left in the Major League Soccer season.

Head coach Carl Robinson, assistant coach Martyn Pert, and goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr are out.

Whitecaps FC Academy technical director Craig Dalrymple will serve as acting head coach for the team’s remaining five games.

In a statement, the team says the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

READ MORE: Remainder of Vancouver Whitecaps season filled with 'must-win' games

The moves come on the heels of a 2-1 home loss to FC Dallas that left the Whitecaps four points out of a Western Conference playoff spot.

Robinson, a former Welsh international, was appointed Whitecaps head coach in December 2013 after spending two seasons as an assistant.

The Canadian Press

