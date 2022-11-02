Vancouver’s Nation Extreme Wrestling signs broadcast deal with Telus

Programming will begin airing in December, wrestling shows will be aired live

Vancouver’s Nation Extreme Wrestling has announced that they have secured a television deal with Telus. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Vancouver’s Nation Extreme Wrestling has secured a broadcast deal with Telus Optik TV and Telus On Demand.

The professional wrestling promotion, established in 2021, will debut with Telus this December.

The partnership launches with NEW All-Access, which is a weekly 60-minute magazine show that will feature full length matches, highlights, in-depth interviews and other content.

The All-Access program will use its first three shows to tell the story of NEW’s journey from beginning in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic to quickly establishing itself as a top independent promotion in North America.

Telus will also be broadcasting NEW’s full live wrestling shows beginning in 2023. Fans across Western Canada and Quebec will have the ability to watch the shows in real time.

“We started Nation Extreme Wrestling with the vision of creating a platform for some of the best independent wrestlers in Canada to showcase their talents,” stated Rob Fai, President, Nation Extreme Wrestling in a press release. “This process wasn’t rushed, it was deliberate, and Telus Community Content shared many of our community values and broadcast standards. We couldn’t be prouder to open this NEW chapter in our business with such a trusted partner.”

This marks the first time that a B.C. independent wrestling promotion has secured a television deal since the Abbotsford-based Top Ranked Wrestling inked a deal with KVOS in 2005.

NEW initially launched on Sept. 11, 2021 in Richmond and has promoted shows in venues such as Vancouver’s historic Commodore Ballroom, Nat Bailey Stadium, the Studio Nightclub and the Harbour Convention Centre.

For more information on NEW, visit nationextremewrestling.com.

