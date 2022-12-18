VIDEO: A great comeback, but not a win: Vancouver Giants lose to Winterhawks

Vancouver Giants defenceman Brenden Pentecost in action Saturday, Dec. 17, against the Winterhawks in Portland. Portland won in overtime, 5-4. (Keith Dwiggins/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants mounted a comeback against the Winterhawks Saturday, Dec. 17 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, scoring four straight, but the Hawks hung on to win in overtime.

Winterhawks struck first, with James Stefan opening the scoring 11:42 into the game with a power play goal.

Portland added two more in the second, with Stefan burying another at 3:54 to double the Portland lead, then Carter Sotheran adding another 1:29 later for the Winterhawks.



Mazden Leslie batted in a rebound on the powerplay at 16.09 to get the Giants on the board. Jaden Lipinski and Dylan Anderson had the assist.

In the third, Ty Thorpe capitalized on a rebound on the power play 0:23 into the third period to bring the G-Men within one. Ty Halaburda and Mazden Leslie had the assist.

Then, Dylan Anderson wired one from the point to tie the game with 17:33 remaining in regulation.

Tyler Thorpe (no relation to Ty) scored his first WHL goal with 3:05 remaining to put Vancouver ahead by one, with Julian Cull and Colton Roberts assisting.

Then, Portland’s Aidan Litke tied the game, just 1:12 later to force overtime.

In overtime, Ryan McCleary sent the Portland fans home happy with a goal 3:13 into overtime.

Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Portland 5.

Anderson was named third star of the game.

Giants are off until Dec 27 at Langley Events Centre against Victoria Royals. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

