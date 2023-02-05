Brett Mirwald was solid in goal Saturday, Jan. 4, stopping 50 of 54 shots, but the Giants were unable to convert on the power play until it was too late as Kamloops came into the Langley Events Centre and defeated the Giants 4-2 Saturday night. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brett Mirwald was solid in goal Saturday, Jan. 4, stopping 50 of 54 shots, but the Giants were unable to convert on the power play until it was too late as Kamloops came into the Langley Events Centre and defeated the Giants 4-2 Saturday night. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A great game by netminder not enough for Vancouver Giants win

We won third period, coach says

Blazers fired 54 shots on Brett Mirwald and the Giants were unable to convert on the power play until it was too late as Kamloops came into the Langley Events Centre and defeated the Giants 4-2 Saturday night.

Logan Stankoven opened the scoring for Kamloops at 2:26 into the game when he found a rebound in the slot.

Vancouver’s Dylan Anderson tied it with a one-timer from the point just 1:29 later, but Matthew Seminoff gave the Blazers a 2-1 lead on the power play before the end of the first.

Brett Mirwald was solid in goal Saturday, Jan. 4, stopping 50 of 54 shots, but the Giants were unable to convert on the power play until it was too late as Kamloops came into the Langley Events Centre and defeated the Giants 4-2 Saturday night. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brett Mirwald was solid in goal Saturday, Jan. 4, stopping 50 of 54 shots, but the Giants were unable to convert on the power play until it was too late as Kamloops came into the Langley Events Centre and defeated the Giants 4-2 Saturday night. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In the second, Blazers widened the gap to 4-1, with Seminoff netting his second of the night 14:13 into the second when he batted in a puck in a scramble in front of the net. Just 33 second later, Ryan Hofer made it 4-1 with a deflection.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants fall to Kelowna Rockets in a close game

READ MORE: Giants take second straight win against Rockets

In the third period, Vancouver’s Ty Thorpe netted a power play goal with 1:50 to go in the game.

Final Score: Vancouver 2 – Kamloops 4.

Post-game, Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck sounded pleased with almost everything but the final score, praising Mirwald as “solid” and the team for their third-period surge.

“I like the fact that we got a lot of pucks in the net,” Dyck said.

“We beat that team in the 3rd period. That’s two games in a row [we’ve done that].”

Mirwald, who stopped 50 of 54 shots for Vancouver, was named third star of the game.

Brett Mirwald was solid in goal Saturday, Jan. 4, stopping 50 of 54 shots, but the Giants were unable to convert on the power play until it was too late as Kamloops came into the Langley Events Centre and defeated the Giants 4-2 Saturday night. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brett Mirwald was solid in goal Saturday, Jan. 4, stopping 50 of 54 shots, but the Giants were unable to convert on the power play until it was too late as Kamloops came into the Langley Events Centre and defeated the Giants 4-2 Saturday night. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Next, Giants host Tri-City American this afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Kyle Nelson fights to a controversial draw on UFC Fight Night card

Just Posted

The water on the Fraser River appears so calm and tranquil, the reflections of the surroundings hardly obscured. Gene Cordoni grabbed this shot from the Haney Wharf, looking west as he suggests “the tide is slowly meandering its frigid waters out towards the open ocean.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Slow flowing currents of the Fraser

New stumps and fallen trees along the pathway through Maple Ridge Park. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions park path decision-making

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 5

The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association plays much of its games out of the Planet Ice arena in Maple Ridge, which is operated in partnership with the City of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville contest

Pop-up banner image