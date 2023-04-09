Scoring leaders Ryan Hofer and Ty Thorpe shook hands at the end after the Giants fell to Kamloops Blazers 5-4 in overtime on Thursday night, April 6 at the Langley Events Centre. Blazers swept the best-of-seven series 4-0.(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Scoring leaders Ryan Hofer and Ty Thorpe shook hands at the end after the Giants fell to Kamloops Blazers 5-4 in overtime on Thursday night, April 6 at the Langley Events Centre. Blazers swept the best-of-seven series 4-0.(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A thank-you to fans at season’s end by Vancouver Giants Head Coach Michael

‘The support we got was fantastic this year’

Vancouver Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck issued a public thank-you to the fans of the Langley-based team for their support, saying there was a noticeable increase in enthusiasm during the playoffs, which unfortunately ended with an overtime loss against the Kamloops Blazers on Thursday, April 6 before 3,401 at Langley Events Centre.

“The support we got was fantastic this year,” Dyck commented.

“We really noticed a difference, especially down the stretch.’

Dyck praised the team for being “a resilient group.”

Game 4 was an example of that, Dyck said, after the team came back from three lopsided losses in the best-of-seven series to force the fourth game into overtime.

“We played our best game of the series,” Dyck said.

“[I’m] really proud of how our team competed.”

Giants provided their best performance of the series in Game 4 on home ice, and put four goals in the Blazer net, but dropped a 5-4 decision in overtime.

Captain Ty Thorpe scored a hat trick, and goaltender Jesper Vikman made 62 saves, but eventually Kamloops converted in the extra period to take the series.

Ty Thorpe opened the scoring with his first of the series, just 5:06 into the game for Vancouver’s first lead of the series. Samuel Honzek and Mazden Leslie assisted.

Kamloops’ Ryan Hofer tied the game 1:45 later with a deflection in front of Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman.

Hofer put the Blazers ahead 9:34 later when he batted in a bouncing puck in the slot.

Thorpe sniped home his second of the night with a shorthanded goal with 0:31 remaining in the first, with Damian Palmieri and netminder Jesper Vikman getting credit for setting up the goal.

Giants captain Ty Thorpe had a hat trick as the team sent game 4 in their best-of-seven into overtime, only to have the Kamloops Blazers score to win 5-4 on Thursday night, April 6 at the Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants captain Ty Thorpe had a hat trick as the team sent game 4 in their best-of-seven into overtime, only to have the Kamloops Blazers score to win 5-4 on Thursday night, April 6 at the Langley Events Centre. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Connor Levis scored with 1.7 seconds left in the period to make it 3-2 Kamloops.

After a scoreless second period, just 0:52 into the third, Thorpe completed the hat trick with his third of the night on the powerplay in his final Western Hockey League game. Samuel Honzek and Dylan Anderson assisted.

Olen Zellweger put in a rebound with 16:15 left to bring Kamloops ahead once again.

Skyler Bruce tied the game with a power play goal with 5:00 left in regulation time. Thorpe and Honzek assisted.

In overtime, Zellweger scored the series winner with a point shot that was deflected twice on the way to the net with 1.5 seconds left.

Kamloops outshot Vancouver 67-35.

All three stars of the game were Giants: in order, Thorpe, Vikman and Anderson.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants face elimination following third loss in series against Kamloops Blazers

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants lose second in a row to Kamloops Blazers

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants shut out by Kamloops Blazers in first game of playoffs

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

 

Vancouver Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck has issued a public thank-you to the fans of the Langley-based team for their support after their best-of-seven series against Kamloops ended with overtime loss against the Kamloops Blazers on Thursday, April 6 at Langley Events Centre. (file)

Vancouver Giants Head Coach Michael Dyck has issued a public thank-you to the fans of the Langley-based team for their support after their best-of-seven series against Kamloops ended with overtime loss against the Kamloops Blazers on Thursday, April 6 at Langley Events Centre. (file)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fillier’s 3-point effort leads Canada in 5-0 win over Japan at worlds
Next story
New Zealand qualifies for Olympics while Canada’s men face rugby sevens relegation

Just Posted

Taryn Stephenson Thoews is stepping away from the Music Heals Charitable Foundation. (Music Heals Canada Facebook/Special to The News)
Supporter of Music Heals steps away from foundation

A group of Maple Ridge Christian School students have come together to offer Ukrainian refugees free ESL classes every Thursday. (Maple Ridge Christian School/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students provide free English lessons to Ukrainian refugees

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 9

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Pop-up banner image