Jim Toy, Hope Curling Club’s oldest active member, had the honour of delivering the first rock for the BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship on Wednesday (Feb. 26). (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

VIDEO: B.C.’s mixed doubles starts with ceremonial rock throw in Hope

Sixteen teams will compete over five days for opportunity to move on nationals in Manitoba

Hope’s oldest curling club member threw out the ceremonial first rock for the BC Mixed Doubles Championships Wednesday.

Jim Toy lined himself up and made his way down the ice toward a pathway created by players, coaches and flag bearers. One of the Hope Curling Club’s youth members, Taylor Shields, took it from there, sweeping the rock to the end, toward Mayor Peter Robb, a former curler himself.

READ MORE: Hope Curling Club set to welcome provincial championship in February

The club is hosting the provincials through to March 1, which will select who will represent B.C. at the national mixed doubles competition in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba.

The opening ceremony kicks off a round robin tournament that sees 16 teams face each other in two pools. Draws are at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The final match up is at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

In the mixed doubles format, each team has only six stones and one of those stones from each team is prepositioned on the centre line before every end of play. One player delivers the first and last stones of the end while the other player throws the second, third and fourth stones. If they choose to, the two players may swap positions from one end to the next. Both team members are also allowed to sweep.

Hope’s own duo of Debbie McKinney and Terry Foord earned their spot in the championships earlier this year.

There is no entrance fee to watch the action live at the club, next door to the Hope Recreation Centre.

Watch hopestandard.com/sports for continued coverage of the championships.

READ MORE: Hope Curling Club introduces youth program

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Hope Curling Club team Debbie McKinney and Terry Foord are among 16 teams competing for the chance to move onto the nationals in Manitoba. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

There are 16 teams in Hope until March 1, competing in the BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Previous story
Looking back at Crosby’s golden goal a decade later: ‘It’s seared into my mind’

Just Posted

No public health risk: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district on COVID-19 fears

Provincial health officer says communities and schools exposed will not be identified

Police searching for missing Maple Ridge boy

Daniel Gagnon, 12, has been missing since Feb. 23

Lift each other up, theme of Pink Shirt Day

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services don pink shirts

Pitt Meadows annual report wins again

Award given for fifth straight year

Burrards go back-to-back

Ridge Meadows U-15 lacrosse team claims their second straight provincial title in Richmond

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults cop, sparking chase across Lower Mainland

Police from multiple agencies worked to stop the vehicle

Cypress Mountain offers free lift tickets March 13 in honour of snowboarding pioneer

Jake Burton Carpenter invented the sport of snowboarding

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Most Read