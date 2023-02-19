VIDEO: Blades squeak out 2-1 win over Giants with minutes left

The Giants kept the high-powered Blades at bay for the first two periods, but eventually Saskatoon was able to net a pair of goals in the final frame to beat Vancouver 2-1 at the Langley Events Centre Saturday night.

“There’s a lot of good things in the first two periods, I thought we played the right way, didn’t find a way to win,” said head coach Michael Dyck in a post game interview with Sportsnet650.

Game by the numbers

1st period:

No Scoring.

2nd period:

VAN: Ty Thorpe shovelled home a rebound 13:51 into the second period on the power play.

3rd Period:

SAS: Jayden Wiens tied the game with a power play goal of his own 9:43 into the third period off a rebound from there end boards.

SAS: Connor Roulette buried the winner with 6:30 to go in the game with a nifty play at the side of the net.

Final score: Vancouver 1 – Saskatoon 2

Final Shots: Vancouver 20 – Saskatoon 33

Jesper Vikman: 31/33 saves for Vancouver

Austin Elliott: 19/20 saves for Saskatoon

Vancouver power play: 1/4

Saskatoon power play: 1/3

3 Stars: 1) Thorpe (VAN), 2) Elliott (SAS), and 3) Honzek (VAN)

The Giants play again on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20 on home ice at LEC.

This game gets underway at 2 p.m., against the Spokane Chiefs.

Also after the game, fans can take part in the postgame skate, presented by Save On Foods. Skaters are encouraged to bring their own skates and enjoy some time on the ice.

For ticket information or updates on the team, people can visit their website.

