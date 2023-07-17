Giorgi Bezhanishvili went for a lay-up against Montreal at the Langley events Centre on Sunday, July 16. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giorgi Bezhanishvili went for a lay-up against Montreal at the Langley events Centre on Sunday, July 16. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Coach frustrated by fourth straight Vancouver Bandits loss

‘We are very bad’

Head coach and general manager Kyle Julius is looking for answers following another loss for his struggling Vancouver Bandits squad.

Bandits led 70-69 heading into target score time but were outscored 10-4 to fall 79-74 to the visiting Montreal Alliance in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Sunday, July 17, at Langley Events Centre.

The 74 points tied a season-low for the Bandits and while the 79 points they surrendered was well below their average of 91.3 points per game, that brought little solace to Julius.

“We are bad right now. We are very bad and I don’t think it is just the offence. I think it is kind of everything,” Julius said.

The loss was a fourth straight for Vancouver, which fell to 5-10 on the season. Montreal improved to 6-9.

Guaranteed a spot in the CEBL’s Championship Weekend as the host team, Julius said the team needs to do some “soul searching” as they enter the last two weeks of the regular season.

Sunday’s contest began with the Bandits looking like they had solved their shooting woes, as they sank four of their first nine attempts from the three-point line. Despite that, they still trailed 18-17 after a quarter and 41-38 at the half, before clawing back to level the score at 55 after three quarters.

READ ALSO: A good start ends badly for Vancouver Bandits against Honey Badgers

But once the target score frame began, the Bandits committed a pair of turnovers and scored just a single point on their first six possessions. At the other end, Montreal converted an offensive rebound into a bucket, sank two free throws and made a pair of three-pointers for the 10 points they needed.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Bandits edged out by Ottawa Blackjacks

Malcolm Duvivier and Diego Maffia led the Vancouver attack, but only had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Vancouver was missing a key component to their offence in big man Nick Ward, who was suspended for the game after getting two more technical fouls in Friday’s contest.

Kur Jongkuch blocked a Montreal shot Sunday, July 16 at Langley Events Centre. Jongkuch had nine points, six rebounds (four on the offensive end) and a pair of blocked shots, a brought spot in an otherwise dismal Bandits outing. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kur Jongkuch blocked a Montreal shot Sunday, July 16 at Langley Events Centre. Jongkuch had nine points, six rebounds (four on the offensive end) and a pair of blocked shots, a brought spot in an otherwise dismal Bandits outing. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In his absence, Kur Jongkuch did get some extended playing time and made a positive impression with nine points, six rebounds (four on the offensive end) and a pair of blocked shots.

“Definitely a bright spot,” Julius said. “That is how he works every day. We probably should have given him some minutes a lot sooner.”

Vancouver is back in action Wednesday, July 19 at SaskTel Centre to face the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Their home game at Langley Events Centre is set for Friday, July 21 with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. against the Edmonton Stingers.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Bandits

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Men to compete in artistic swimming – formerly synchro – at Paris Olympics
Next story
Team Japan takes gold at Canada Cup softball tournament in Surrey

Just Posted

The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News)
Estimated 6,000 come to Haney Block Party in Maple Ridge

An estimated 3,000 people attended the night market in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Scott White-City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s night market was a hit with crowds and vendors

The Grant Narrows Fire at Pitt Lake is under control. (BC Wildfire Service/Special to The News)
Wildfire near Pitt Meadows brought under control

Derek Barnett, Holly Krauchi, Su Claire, and Angela Bell will be playing at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society summer concerts on July 29. (Holly Krauchi/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society benefits from musical trip through the decades