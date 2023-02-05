Brad Hunt of Maple Ridge said he’s thankful for the Vegas Golden Knights for establishing him as an NHLer. (Contributed)

Video features Maple Ridge NHLer Brad Hunt

Defenceman is now with the Colorado Avalanche

Maple Ridge NHLer Brad Hunt has been featured by the Colorado Avalanche in a new video circulating on social media this week.

The video doc talks about the 34-year-old’s journey to becoming a full-time NHL player. It describes how he went undrafted coming out of NCAA hockey, but an American Hockey League tryout contract has given him a career at the highest level, now with the Stanley Cup champions.

Local hockey fans will have likely followed his career through all of his NHL stops in Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Vancouver, and now Colorado.

“The biggest thing was probably George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon in Vegas,” he said. “They really gave me my first full chance in the NHL, and then when it came time that I wasn’t playing very much there, they traded me to Minnesota as a benefit to me, and that’s something I’ll always remember and be thankful for.”

McPhee, the president of hockey operations for the Golden Knights, and general manager McCrimmon, signed Hunt as a free agent in 2017, to a two-year contract worth $1.3 million, and made him a full-time NHLer.

He also got some endorsements from Colorado players for being a good teammate.

“I think Huntsy might be the nicest guy I’ve ever met,” said Ben Myers.

“One of the best guys I probably ever met,” echoes star winger Mikko Rantanen.

After starting the season in the AHL, he has made an impression on his new club, and said his role is to do whatever he can to help his team.

“Whenever you step in, just do your absolute best, work your hardest, and just be there for my teammates.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

maple ridgeNHLPitt Meadows

