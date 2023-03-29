VIDEO: Frisbees fly in South Surrey for Myles Winch Ultimate tournament

Semiahmoo Secondary students (in blue) play Kwantlen Park Secondary at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)Semiahmoo Secondary students (in blue) play Kwantlen Park Secondary at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)
Semiahmoo Secondary students (in blue) play Kwantlen Park Secondary at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)Semiahmoo Secondary students (in blue) play Kwantlen Park Secondary at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)
Fleetwood Park Secondary students (in teal) play Burnaby Mountain Secondary students at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)Fleetwood Park Secondary students (in teal) play Burnaby Mountain Secondary students at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)

Frisbees were flying in South Surrey on Wednesday (March 29), as Semiahmoo Secondary held the fifth annual Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament.

With warm weather and sunny skies, it was a beautiful day for students from 16 Lower Mainland high schools to go outside and play, which was one of Winch’s favourite mottoes.

“Myles sadly passed away in 2016. He taught for 40 years in Surrey… he started Ultimate at all three (Peninsula) schools – Semiahmoo, Earl Marriott and Elgin Park,” said Tony Chio, Semiahmoo Secondary athletic director.

“We thought, what can we do to honour his memory?”

The annual tournament was the result, with partial proceeds from entry fees going toward Winch’s Go Outside and Play charity, a bursary to encourage students to get active outdoors. The first tournament was held in 2017.

Former Semiahmoo students and Ultimate players Evan Antoniou and Quy Lam returned to direct the senior tournament, along with Semiahmoo’s leadership students.

“It’s just a really fun game to play,” Antoniou said.

READ ALSO: Ultimate tournament set to hit turf at Semiahmoo Secondary

Both say friends got them into the sport, which they both still enjoy playing.

Last year, 16 Lower Mainland high school teams also competed in the tournament, with Eric Hamber Secondary winning the tournament en route to winning the 3A provincials in May.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High School SportsSchools

Previous story
Jeremy’s Roubaix bike racing in Pitt Meadows coming up

Just Posted

Devan Fitch (centre), the program director of Roberts Bank Terminal 2 for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, explained to Pitt Meadows city council that the Harris Road underpass project had become more than three times as expensive at the March 28 meeting. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows underpass becomes 3 times as expensive, with $50 million requested from city

Grade 8 students Sofia Dharamshi, 14, left, and Haileigh Belich, 13, right, support Kristel Salarda, 13, on the tightrope. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: The circus comes to Maple Ridge Secondary

Bill Cassidy survived a devastating attack of flu, and credits the staff at Ridge Meadows Hospital for keeping him alive. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge man thankful for hospital staff

Jorrin Lenton (SFU Athletics/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athletes win at UBC Open track and field meet

Pop-up banner image