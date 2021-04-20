The Giants play at Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night against Victoria, then are back on the same ice again Saturday to take on the Rockets. They defeated Prince George Monday, 2-1 in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

The Giants play at Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night against Victoria, then are back on the same ice again Saturday to take on the Rockets. They defeated Prince George Monday, 2-1 in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Giants climb to top with 11 games remaining

Vancouver G-Men play again Wednesday, hoping to take down Victoria for a fourth time this season

Vancouver Giants sit atop the B.C. division standings after another victory in Kamloops on Monday evening.

The G-Men climbed into top spot with a 2-1 victory over the Prince George Cougars, that’s the eighth victory of the season for this team.

The triumph puts them two points ahead of their rivals, the Kamloops Blazers, in division play on the same day the Western Hockey League (WHL) announced there will be no playoffs or championship series due to COVID restrictions.

While the local team would typically play on home ice at the Langley Events Centre, this modified season has seen them play most of their games at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, and a few games in Kelowna – to meet safety protocols and restrictions.

The Giants are only playing against the four other B.C. teams (Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets, Victoria Royals, and Prince George Cougars) this season. In what’s called regular season play, the teams faceoff a total of six times against each other between the end of March and the middle of May.

WATCH GAME HIGHLIGHTS

On Monday, the G-Men moved to eight wins, and three losses with their 2-1 victory over the Cougars.

Adam Hall broke open a 1-1 tie at 11:30 of the final period to help clinch the victory. He is now tied for second in team goal scoring with five.

Eric Florchuk added a first period goal for Vancouver, while goaltender Trent Miner made 33 saves in what the associate coach, Keith McCambridge, called a first-star performance.

Miner improved his record to 6-2 on the season and improved his league-leading goals-against average to 1.18 and his league-leading save percentage to .952.

The Giants next game is Wednesday in Kelowna, where they’ll face off against Victoria.

RECENT VICTORIA GAME – VIDEO: Giants young goalie shutouts Victoria, 4-0

.

BY THE NUMBERS

Box score

1st period:

VAN – With only 2:16 left in the opening frame, Eric Florchuk wired home his third goal of the season off a Justin Lies rebound. Zack Ostapchuk earned the second assist on the play as he started the rush with a shot-block at his own blueline.

Shots: 11-8 Prince George

2nd period:

No Scoring

Shots: 10 – 8 Prince George

3rd period:

PG – 1:56 into the final period, under-age forward Riley Heidt tied the score at 1-1 when he snuck past the Giants defense and banked home his second goal of the season from beside the Vancouver goal. Hudson Thornton earned the lone assist.

VAN – Adam Hall restored the Giants lead and bagged the game-winning goal at 11:30 off a slick three-way passing play with Justin Sourdif and Tristen Nielsen. Hall skated into the slot, took a Tristen Nielsen feed and wired home his fifth of the season to help cement the Giants eighth victory of the season.

Shots: 13-13

RECENT PLAY – VIDEO: Giants record fifth shutout of the season

Final score: Vancouver 2 – Prince George 1

Final shots: 34-29 Prince George

Trent Miner: 33/34 saves for Vancouver (6-2)

Taylor Gauthier: 27/29 saves for Prince George (2-4)

Vancouver power play: 0/4

Prince George power play: 0/4

3 Stars: 1) Trent Miner (VAN – 33 Saves); 2) Adam Hall (VAN – GWG); and 3) Taylor Gauthier (PG – 27 Saves)

.

PLAYOFFS CALLED OFF

In the meantime, on Monday the WHL announced there will be no playoffs.

The 2020-21 WHL season will conclude following the completion of the 24-game regular season schedule, due to current public health conditions and the ongoing challenges with COVID-19.

Because of restrictions on travel across both provincial and international borders, the WHL is not in a position to conduct the 2021 WHL playoffs, including the WHL championship series, said commissioner Ron Robison.

“When we returned to play in February, we set out with the intention of completing a 24-game regular season schedule, knowing adjustments would be needed along the way,” Robison said.

“We remained hopeful that public health conditions would improve, but unfortunately that is not the reality we see in front of us today.”

He added: “We commend our players, team staff, and officials for their commitment to following the protocols that have made this unprecedented season a success.”

WHL will still be recognizing individual award winners and all four WHL division champions at the conclusion of the 2020-21 WHL regular season, including the presentation of the RE/MAX Cup for the B.C. division champions and the Subway Cup for the east division champions.

.

LangleyVancouver GiantsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Giants play at Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night against Victoria, then are back on the same ice again Saturday to take on the Rockets. They defeated Prince George Monday, 2-1 in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

The Giants play at Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night against Victoria, then are back on the same ice again Saturday to take on the Rockets. They defeated Prince George Monday, 2-1 in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

The Giants play at Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night against Victoria, then are back on the same ice again Saturday to take on the Rockets. They defeated Prince George Monday, 2-1 in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

The Giants play at Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night against Victoria, then are back on the same ice again Saturday to take on the Rockets. They defeated Prince George Monday, 2-1 in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

The Giants play at Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night against Victoria, then are back on the same ice again Saturday to take on the Rockets. They defeated Prince George Monday, 2-1 in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

The Giants play at Prospera Place in Kelowna Wednesday night against Victoria, then are back on the same ice again Saturday to take on the Rockets. They defeated Prince George Monday, 2-1 in Kamloops. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)

Previous story
STM renames Chancellor Tournament for Rich Goulet

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Two new Maple Ridge schools have COVID-19 exposures

Alouette elementary and Maple Ridge secondary visited by virus

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Britteny George and Westview students turned old tires into pet beds. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students help turn old tires into pet beds

Westview art classes and RCMP constable take on project

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Conservative MP Marc Dalton and former MP and Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy.
Dalton slams budget, Ruimy defends Liberal spending

Neither politician sees federal budget triggering an election

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Deadline for Maple Ridge Earth Day Poetry and More contest fast approaching

Everyone welcome to vote for favourite photo

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Wekking, Merritt Road Report - Facebook Coquihalla Road Report
Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla in Merritt

The wildfire is located near the Dollarama off of Highway 5

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
Judge tosses lawsuit of B.C. COVID-denier who broke quarantine after Flat Earth conference

Mak Parhar accused gov, police of trespass, malfeasance, extortion, terrorism, kidnapping and fraud

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients more than a year into the pandemic. (The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate declines, 849 cases Tuesday

Up to 456 people now in hospital, 148 in intensive care

Christy Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, is the first of several present and past politicians to appear this month before the Cullen Commission, which is investigating the causes and impact of B.C.’s money-laundering problem over the past decade. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Christy Clark says she first learned of money-laundering spike in 2015

The former B.C. premier testified Tuesday she was concerned the problem was ‘apparently at an all-time high’

Most Read