VIDEO: Giants double up the T-Birds Wednesday in Seattle

Langley’s G-Men went State-side to chaulk up another victory. Next up they play Victoria at LEC.

Vancouver Giants beat the Thunderbirds in Seattle Wednesday night. Goalie Trent Miner made 23 out of 25 saves. (Brian Liesse/Thunderbirds)

Michael Dyck’s G-Men scored the first three goals of a State-side game and never looked back.

The Langley-based Vancouver Giants were in Kent, Wash. on Wednesday night where they earn a 4-2 victory of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Giants (currently sitting 15-6-2-0) outshooting Seattle 41-25, earning their sixth road win of the season and their first win in three tries against the Seattle Thunderbirds (8-10-3-0) this season.

Four Giants recorded multi-point games, while Trent Miner earned his seventh win of the season in goal stopping 23 of Seattle’s 25 shots.

Nolan Volcan and Zack Andrusiak responded with goals for Seattle.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Bowen Byram wasted little time getting the Giants on the board. At 5:01 he parked himself in the right-wing circle and one-timed a Davis Koch feed past Seattle starter Liam Hughes and home for his seventh of the season. Byram’s marker came on the power play. Dylan Plouffe extended the Giants lead at 14:28 when off a faceoff victory he ripped a shot through traffic and by Hughes for his third of the season. Shots were 13-7 for the Giants after one period.

2nd Period:

Vancouver’s power play clicked again at 3:54 mark of the second period. Calgary Flames prospect Milos Roman tipped home a feed from Davis Koch for his team-leading 11th goal of the season to make it a 3-0 game. The Giants power play finished two-for-six on the night. Later in the period a Giants power play would result in Seattle’s first goal of the night. Off a miscue at the Seattle blueline, T-Birds captain Nolan Volcan raced down the right-wing on a two-on-one and placed his fifth of the season past Trent Miner at 14:37. The Giants outshot Seattle 17-10 in the middle stanza.

3rd Period:

Lukas Svejkovsky helped the Giants regain their three-goal lead when he beat Liam Hughes on a backhand deke from in close off a failed Seattle clear. Svejkovsky’s second goal of his WHL career came at 14:13 and was set up by Owen Hardy. Zack Andrusiak scored a late power play marker for Seattle at 17:03, but that’s as close as they’d come on Wednesday night.

The Giants next game is at home, at the Langley Events Centre, on Saturday when they take on the Victoria Royals at 7 p.m.

.

BY THE NUMBERS

– Final Score: Vancouver 4 – Seattle 2

– Final Shots: 41-25 Vancouver

– Vancouver Giants: 2/6 on the power play

– Seattle Thunderbirds: 1/5 on the power play (1 shorthanded goal)

– Trent Miner (7-1-1-0): 23/25 saves for the Giants

– Liam Hughes (8-8-2-0): 37/41 saves for the Thunderbirds

– Giants defenceman Dylan Plouffe played in his 200th career WHL game Wednesday in Seattle. He finished with a goal and an assist which extended his point-streak to four games. During that span he’s potted two goals along with four assists for six points

– Davis Koch also extended his point-streak to four games with two assists. Over the past four games, Koch has scored twice while adding six assists

– The Vancouver Giants power play has gone seven for its last 25 – A 28-per-cent success rate

– The Giants are now 4-4-1-0 against U.S. division competition and are 6-2-1-0 in nine road games so far in 2018-19

– With the win the Giants now hold an eight-point lead on the Victoria Royals for first place in the B.C. division standings

