VIDEO: Giants drop 1-0 decision in Prince George

Vancouver Giants dropped a hard-fought 1-0 game Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Prince George against the Cougars, despite a strong 23-save effort from Will Gurski.

Cougars forward Connor Bowie notched the game’s lone goal at 3:28 of the second period on a power play.

Connor Bowie gets the home side started up North!

Bowie scored off the rush, taking a feed from Blake Eastman, crossing into the Giants zone and wiring the shot past Gurski from the right-wing circle.

Ethan Samson added the second assist.

The 27-save shutout by Prince George goaltender Tyler Brennan, his second of the season, snapped a three-game losing streak for the team.

RECAP: The Vancouver Giants dropped a hard-fought 1-0 game Tuesday in Prince George, despite a strong 23 save effort from Will Gurski. Rematch goes tomorrow at 7.

Cougars netminder Brennan was first star of the game, Bowie was second and the Giants’ Gurski was third.

Tuesday’s loss in Prince George marked the first regulation loss for the Giants since October 22nd – a span of five games.

Giants were second in the WHL B.C. Division standings, below Kamloops and above Prince George.

Giants were without forwards Justin Sourdif, Zack Ostapchuk, and Justin Lies due to injuries – Sourdif and Ostapchuk are both considered day-to-day while Justin Lies is week-to-week.

Tuesday marked the Giants debut for defencemen Alex Cotton and Evan Toth, who were both acquired the previous week.

Defenceman Alex Cotton made his debut as a Giant in Prince George Tuesday.Nov. 9. (James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Cotton, a right-handed shot, is 6’1” and 180-pounds and has appeared in 154 career regular season games with Lethbridge Hurricanes. In that span, he’s managed 33 goals and 77 assists for 110 points along with a +7 rating and 100 penalty minutes. He’s also added one goal and three assists for four points in seven career playoff games.

His best season statistically came in 2019-20 when he struck for 20 goals and 47 assists for 67 points in 63 games to lead all WHL defencemen in scoring. For his efforts, Cotton was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in Round 5 (132nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

In return, Giants are sending four draft picks and the WHL rights to 2005-born defenceman Hunter McInnes.

Giants have acquired 2002-born defenceman Evan Toth from the Calgary Hitmen. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)

Toth, a left-shot defenceman, checks in at 6’2” and 205 pounds. In 80 career games (all with Calgary Hitmen), Toth has produced two goals and 14 assists for 16 points. He’s added 41 penalty minutes and a +13 rating. This season, he appeared in all nine games for Calgary and recorded one assist.

In return, the Vancouver Giants are sending a sixth-round pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft back to Calgary.

Following Tuesday’s game, Giants are 2-1 for the season against Prince George.

Both teams were scheduled to meet again Wednesday night, Nov. 10.