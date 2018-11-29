Roman Basran, #30 of the Kelowna Rockets, defended the net during second period against the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

VIDEO: Giants earn fourth straight win mid-week in Kelowna

Langley-based G-Men earned a 2-1 victory over the Rockets in an away game Wednesday night.

Vancouver Giants wrapped up November with four straight victories.

Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, the G-Men (18-6-2-0) earned a 2-1 victory over the Rockets (11-15-1-0).

Milos Roman broke up a 1-1 tie mid-way through the second period with his team-leading 14th goal of the season, extending his goal-scoring streak to four straight games, explained Giants play-by-play broadcaster Dan O’Connor.

Dylan Plouffe had the other marker for the Giants, which came in the first period on a power play.

Nolan Foote had Kelowna’s lone tally of the evening.

Between the pipes, Trent Miner earned his ninth win of the season for the Giants, stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced.

Roman Basran stopped 32 in the loss for the Rockets.

The Giants improved to 3-0 on the season against Kelowna and 7-2-1-0 on the road.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Plouffe got the ball rolling offensively for the Giants at 8:17 when he blasted a shot past Basran from the left point through traffic.

Plouffe’s fourth of the season helped extend his point streak to seven games.

Davis Koch and Bowen Byram added assists.

Less than two minutes later Nolan Foote responded with his 16th tally of the season for the Rockets. Foote’s goal game off a three-on-two rush with the Rockets shorthanded.

Shots were 11-6 favouring the Giants through the opening 20 minutes.

2nd Period:

Michael Dyck’s club outshot the Rockets 11-5 in the middle frame, and their territorial advantage ultimately led to the game-winner at 9:41.

Off a failed Kelowna clear, Milos Roman pounced on a loose puck in the slot and wired a shot past the glove of Basran to give the Giants their second lead of the night.

3rd Period:

Both goaltenders came up big for their respective teams in the final period.

Basran made two separate breakaway saves off Jared Dmytriw and Tristen Nielsen when the Giants were shorthanded.

Moments later Miner made two of his tougher saves on the night with the Rockets on their third power play opportunity of the game.

With five seconds remaining, Lassi Thomson had one final chance for the Rockets. But his shot from the right point whistled just wide of the Giants net, signalling victory for the Vancouver Giants.

.

BY THE NUMBERS:

• Final Score: Vancouver 2 – Kelowna 1

• Final Shots: 34 – 21 Vancouver

• Vancouver Giants: 1/5 on the Power Play

• Kelowna Rockets: 0/3 on the Power Play (1 Shorthanded Goal)

• Trent Miner: 20/21 saves for the Giants (9-1-1-0)

• Roman Basran: 32/34 saves for the Rockets (9-9-1-0)

• Next Vancouver Giants Game: Saturday, Dec. 1 against the Tri-City Americans in the Pacific Coliseum at 7 p.m.

• The Vancouver Giants are now 3-0 against Kelowna so far this season, and the G-Men outscored the Rockets 10-2 over the course of those three games.

• Trent Miner is 3-0 against the Rockets with a shutout, a 0.67 GAA and a .976 save percentage.

• The Giants are now 8-2-2-0 this season in games decided by a single goal and are 10-2-1-0 against teams in the B.C. division.

– Davis Koch and Dylan Plouffe each extended their point streaks to seven straight games during Plouffe’s first period power play goal.

– Over their past five games, the Giants have surrendered just one power play goal against. They are 23/24 in that span killing penalties. Their power play has now scored in four straight games is six-for-19.

 

Trent Miner, #31 of the Vancouver Giants, missed a save on a shot by Nolan Foote, #29, as Kaedan Korczak, #6 of the Kelowna Rockets, celebrated on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Alex Kannok Leipert, #41 of the Vancouver Giants, checked Lassi Thomson, #2 of the Kelowna Rockets, to the ice during second period. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Previous story
Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors
Next story
Around the BCHL: Surrey Eagles have a new head coach, again

Just Posted

Alouette Home Start legacy lives on with endowment grant for Maple Ridge Community Foundation

$80,000 endowment grant for youth at risk of homelessness

Maple Ridge women’s prison staffing manager honoured

Gemmill receives exemplary service medal for work at ACCW

Maple Ridge art studio holds unique show for Christmas

Vicuña Art Studio Winter Show runs Dec. 1 and 2

Letter: ‘ICBC’s monopoly comes at a cost’

Eliminate it to ensure best insurance prices.

Heat record broken in Pitt Meadows

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Here’s a first look at Canada’s wastewater tests for marijuana use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

VIDEO: Giants earn fourth straight win mid-week in Kelowna

Langley-based G-Men earned a 2-1 victory over the Rockets in an away game Wednesday night.

Most Read