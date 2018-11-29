VIDEO: Giants earn fourth straight win mid-week in Kelowna

Langley-based G-Men earned a 2-1 victory over the Rockets in an away game Wednesday night.

Roman Basran, #30 of the Kelowna Rockets, defended the net during second period against the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Vancouver Giants wrapped up November with four straight victories.

Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, the G-Men (18-6-2-0) earned a 2-1 victory over the Rockets (11-15-1-0).

Milos Roman broke up a 1-1 tie mid-way through the second period with his team-leading 14th goal of the season, extending his goal-scoring streak to four straight games, explained Giants play-by-play broadcaster Dan O’Connor.

Dylan Plouffe had the other marker for the Giants, which came in the first period on a power play.

Nolan Foote had Kelowna’s lone tally of the evening.

Between the pipes, Trent Miner earned his ninth win of the season for the Giants, stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced.

Roman Basran stopped 32 in the loss for the Rockets.

The Giants improved to 3-0 on the season against Kelowna and 7-2-1-0 on the road.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Plouffe got the ball rolling offensively for the Giants at 8:17 when he blasted a shot past Basran from the left point through traffic.

Plouffe’s fourth of the season helped extend his point streak to seven games.

Davis Koch and Bowen Byram added assists.

Less than two minutes later Nolan Foote responded with his 16th tally of the season for the Rockets. Foote’s goal game off a three-on-two rush with the Rockets shorthanded.

Shots were 11-6 favouring the Giants through the opening 20 minutes.

2nd Period:

Michael Dyck’s club outshot the Rockets 11-5 in the middle frame, and their territorial advantage ultimately led to the game-winner at 9:41.

Off a failed Kelowna clear, Milos Roman pounced on a loose puck in the slot and wired a shot past the glove of Basran to give the Giants their second lead of the night.

3rd Period:

Both goaltenders came up big for their respective teams in the final period.

Basran made two separate breakaway saves off Jared Dmytriw and Tristen Nielsen when the Giants were shorthanded.

Moments later Miner made two of his tougher saves on the night with the Rockets on their third power play opportunity of the game.

With five seconds remaining, Lassi Thomson had one final chance for the Rockets. But his shot from the right point whistled just wide of the Giants net, signalling victory for the Vancouver Giants.

BY THE NUMBERS:

• Final Score: Vancouver 2 – Kelowna 1

• Final Shots: 34 – 21 Vancouver

• Vancouver Giants: 1/5 on the Power Play

• Kelowna Rockets: 0/3 on the Power Play (1 Shorthanded Goal)

• Trent Miner: 20/21 saves for the Giants (9-1-1-0)

• Roman Basran: 32/34 saves for the Rockets (9-9-1-0)

• Next Vancouver Giants Game: Saturday, Dec. 1 against the Tri-City Americans in the Pacific Coliseum at 7 p.m.

• The Vancouver Giants are now 3-0 against Kelowna so far this season, and the G-Men outscored the Rockets 10-2 over the course of those three games.

• Trent Miner is 3-0 against the Rockets with a shutout, a 0.67 GAA and a .976 save percentage.

• The Giants are now 8-2-2-0 this season in games decided by a single goal and are 10-2-1-0 against teams in the B.C. division.

– Davis Koch and Dylan Plouffe each extended their point streaks to seven straight games during Plouffe’s first period power play goal.

– Over their past five games, the Giants have surrendered just one power play goal against. They are 23/24 in that span killing penalties. Their power play has now scored in four straight games is six-for-19.

Trent Miner, #31 of the Vancouver Giants, missed a save on a shot by Nolan Foote, #29, as Kaedan Korczak, #6 of the Kelowna Rockets, celebrated on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)