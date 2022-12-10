VIDEO: Giants fall to Blazers

After a scoreless first period, Ty Halaburda put Vancouver up with an end to end rush 3:29 into the second period against the Blazers in Kamloops on Friday, Dec. 9. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)After a scoreless first period, Ty Halaburda put Vancouver up with an end to end rush 3:29 into the second period against the Blazers in Kamloops on Friday, Dec. 9. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
A shorthanded Vancouver Giants and first-place Kamloops Blazers met up for a low scoring affair Friday night, Dec. 9, in Kamloops, but the home team buried one during a four-on-four situation that would stand to be the winner.

After a scoreless first period, Ty Halaburda put Vancouver up with an end-to-end rush 3:29 into the second period, with an assist from Dylan Anderson.

Just 1:10 later, Shea Van Olm tied the game on a rebound off a Blazer forecheck.

In the third, Matthew Seminoff capitalized on a turnover and broke in alone to put the Blazers up 2-1 with 8:06 left.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A shootout win for Vancouver Giants against Kamloops Blazers

Final Score: Vancouver 1 – Kamloops 2.

Jesper Vikman stopped 29 of 31 shots Friday, Dec. 9 as the Vancouver Giants fell 2-1 to the Blazers in Kamloops on Friday, Dec. 9. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kamloops outshot Vancouver 31-23.

READ ALSO: Giants captain Ostapchuk called to World Junior selection camp

Next, Giants head back the the friendly confines of the Langley Events Centre to host the Kelowna Rockets on Teddy Bear Toss tonight (Saturday, Dec. 10) at 7 p.m.

