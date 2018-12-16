VIDEO: Giants fall to Royals 4-2 in Victoria Saturday night

Second loss in as many days for G-Men, who are back home in Langley today to take on the Cougars.

Vancouver Giants fell to the Royals in Victoria Saturday night. Today (Sunday) they take on Prince George at Langley Events Centre. It’s their last game for almost two weeks. (Jay Wallace/Special to Black Press)

Saturday night in Victoria the Vancouver Giants dropped a 4-2 decision to the Royals.

D-Jay Jerome paced the Royals with two goals (including their 2018 teddy bear toss goal) while Ty Yoder and Dante Hannoun added singles.

Owen Hardy and Tristen Nielsen responded with goals for the Giants.

In goal, the Royals got 25 saves from Griffen Outhouse who earned his 100th career WHL victory.

David Tendeck stopped 20 of 23 in response for the Giants.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

Jerome sent the crowd of 6,800-plus into a teddy bear frenzy at 4:50 when he converted off a two-on-one rush with Brandon Cutler.

Jameson Murray added the second assist.

Once the bears were cleaned off the ice, the Giants (21-8-2-0) went to work.

Hardy evened the score at 9:22 when he parked himself in the slot, took a Dawson Holt feed and roofed a shot over the left shoulder of Outhouse and in for his seventh.

Late in the period the Giants took a 2-1 lead when Nielsen raced down the left-wing and snuck a Holt pass underneath the sprawling Outhouse. Shots were 9-7 favouring the Giants.

2nd Period:

The lone second period goal came off Ty Yoder at 15:20. Yoder took a pass from Cutler and managed to sneak a backhand shot past Tendeck’s glove and home for his second of the season.

The Royals (16-13-1-0) outshot the Giants 9-6 in the middle frame.

3rd Period:

Jerome’s second goal of the night and 14th goal of the season came off a two-on-one rush with Dante Hannoun at 8:46.

The Giants responded well, and kept play in the Royals end for a majority of the 11 minutes, but Outhouse was sharp when called upon and his teammates blocked a high number of Giant shot attempts.

Hannoun ended all hopes of a Giants comeback with an empty-netter that came with 19 seconds left.

Giants play their next game – and the last one for almost two weeks – today at 4 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre. They’re taking on the Prince George Cougars.

BY THE NUMBERS:

• Final score: Victoria 4 – Vancouver 2

• Final shots: 27 – 24 Vancouver

• David Tendeck: 20/23 saves for Vancouver (11-6-1-0)

• Griffen Outhouse: 25/27 saves for Victoria (13-9-1-0)

• Giants power play: 1/4

• Royals power play: 0/5

• Dawson Holt led all Giants with two assists on Saturday night. Over his past four games, Holt has managed a goal and four assists for five points.

• With an assist on Owen Hardy’s goal, Jared Dmytriw extended his point streak to four straight games for the Giants. During that span he’s managed two goals and three assists for five points.

• The Giants record against the B.C. division now sits at 11-3-1-0. Three of those four losses have come at the hands of the Royals.

• Saturday’s loss marked the first time this season that the Giants had lost in regulation when they were tied going into the third period. Their record when tied going into the third period now sits at 4-1-1-0.