VIDEO: Giants force Game 7 with 4-2 win Sunday in Prince Albert

The final of seven games will be played in Saskatchewan Monday to determine who’s the WHL champs

Gaints are one game away from heading to the national championships in Halifax next week. A game Monday night in Prince Albert will decide which of the WHL team will advance. (Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia)

The 2019 Rogers WHL Championship Series is going the distance.

Sunday night in Prince Albert, Sask. the Vancouver Giants earned a 4-2 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders, forcing a seventh and deciding game tomorrow night at 6 PM PT.

The @WHLGiants doubled up the Prince Albert Raiders Sunday to force Game 7 in the 2019 @Rogers #WHLChampionship Series. DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/hbLvgcpnR3 pic.twitter.com/R8LI8Cktte — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 13, 2019

Davis Koch paced the Giants with two goals while goaltender David Tendeck made 36 saves as the Giants secured their second victory in a row, and their second road victory of the championship series.

Parker Kelly responded with both goals for the Raiders while goaltender Ian Scott made 23 saves.

Never at any point during the 2018-19 regular season or the 2019 playoffs have the Prince Albert Raiders lost three in a row.

The Giants will look to become the first team to accomplish that feat tomorrow night when the two teams take the ice for Game 7.

They face off in the final best-of-seven series game in Prince Albert, Sask. tomorrow (Monday) night, the game starting at 6 p.m. PT.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

PA – Parker Kelly (7) wasted little time getting the crowd of 3289 into the game as he scored his first of the night just 53 seconds in.

VAN – Davis Koch (3) responded quickly for Vancouver with his first of two on the night. At 6:58 he took a pass from Justin Sourdif and tucked a backhand shot past Ian Scott to even the score.

VAN – Owen Hardy gave the Giants the lead at 15:17 off the rush. He skated into the slot, took a feed from Jared Dmytriw and he wired his fifth of the playoffs home off a laser from the slot. Jared Dmytriw also earned an assist.

PA – The Raiders struck with 33 seconds to go in the period and again it was Parker Kelly (7). This time he shovelled a backhand by David Tendeck in close off a feed from Aliaksei Protas.

Shots: 16-10 Prince Albert

2nd Period:

No Scoring

Shots: 11-10 Prince Albert

3rd Period:

VAN – Jared Dmytriw (9) moved the Giants back ahead at 3:40 he pounced on a rebound and backhanded it up and over the right pad of Ian Scott. Seth Bafaro notched the second assist on the play.

VAN – Davis Koch (5) ended all hopes of a Raider comeback when he fired his second of the game into the empty net from the neutral zone. Jadon Joseph had the lone helper.

Shots: 11-7 Prince Albert

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Vancouver 4 – Prince Albert 2

• Final shots: 38 – 27 Prince Albert

• David Tendeck: 36/38 saves for Vancouver (11-3-1)

• Ian Scott: 23/26 saves for Prince Albert (15-6-1)

• Vancouver: 0/2 on the Power Play

• Prince Albert: 0/2 on the Power Play

• 3 Stars: Parker Kelly (PA – 2G); David Tendeck (VAN – 36 Saves); and Jared Dmytriw (VAN – 1G, 1A)

• Tomorrow night the Giants will play in their fourth ever Game 7. The previous three Game 7s took place in 2018 (Victoria, Round 1), 2009 (Spokane, Round 2), and Medicine Hat (2007, Round 4).

• The Giants improved their 2019 playoff road record to 7-3.

• Davis Koch has now recorded three goals in his past two games.

• With a goal and an assist Sunday night, Jared Dmytriw has now recorded seven points through six games in this series, which is tied for the team lead with Bowen Byram. He also leads the team with a +3 rating.

