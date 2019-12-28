VIDEO: Giants victory over Victoria

Vancouver Giants are within two points of third place in the B.C division (16-15-1-1) after a 2-1 victory over the Victoria Royals (17-13-2-0) Friday night (Dec. 27) in Victoria.

Krz Plummer’s first WHL goal at 10:28 of the third period snapped the 1-1 tie and cemented the Giants first victory of the season against Victoria.

Justin Sourdif added a goal at 11:24 of the first period, and David Tendeck turned aside 27 shots in the Giants goal. Kaid Oliver responded with Victoria’s lone goal at 13:47 of the opening period.

In the first period, Justin Sourdif (13) opened the scoring for the Giants at 11:24. He snuck in close and knocked home a Milos Roman feed from behind the Victoria net. Jackson Shepard added an assist.

Kaid Oliver responded for Victoria at 13:47 off a two-on-one rush. Tarun Fizer and Phillip Schultz both earned assists.

After a scoreless second period, the final goal of the game came as a direct result of a Victoria turnover inside their own zone.

Holden Katzalay forced the puck free into the high slot, and rookie Krz Plummer did the rest. Plummer pounced on the puck and wired it past Shane Farkas for his first career WHL goal. It stood as the game winner.

Final Score: Vancouver 2 – Victoria 1

The Giants improved their record to 1-2 against Victoria and 6-5-1-0 against the B.C. Division.

Vancouver’s record in one-goal games is now 5-4-1-1.

Krz Plummer becomes the sixth Giant this season to record his first WHL goal. The others include: Zack Ostapchuk, Justin Lies, Cole Shepard, John Little and Tanner Brown.

David Tendeck’s 2.10 goals-against-average ranks him fourth among WHL goaltenders.

Next Giants game: Saturday night at 7 p.m. against the Kelowna Rockets on home ice at the Langley Events Centre.

Photos by: Jay Wallace

