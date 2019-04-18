VIDEO: Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby sets new Abbotsford Centre record

Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby took over the Abbotsford Centre all day on Saturday, and the event proved to be a record-setting event for the local arena.

The derby established a new venue record for the largest walk-up crowd for a single event, with over 1,000 tickets sold at the door for the evening show.

Event organizers stated over 4,000 people packed the arena to check out either the afternoon or evening show, and creator Lee Pemble said he was thrilled with how the debut event turned out.

“The demolition derby was a complete success,” he said. “Drivers, sponsors, volunteers, and the crowd had a great time. There were people lined up outside across the street, and we are so excited to do it again next year. I also have to thank Spectra Venue Management for their support.”

Pemble said he hopes to run the event around the same time next year. Competition included: fully welded big car derby, un-welded big car derby, small car and small truck figure eight racing and demolition derby, mini-van derby and rollover stunts. Racers competed at the afternoon show to qualify for the prize money races in the evening.

Here are the top finishers from each race:

Big Car Welded Heat 1

1st #27 Dave Knoller (Surrey)

2nd #25 Kevin Staves (Hope)

3rd #360 Ole Hansen

Big Car Welded Heat 2

1st (tied) #36 Randy Makowski (Langley) and #17 Wayne Vis (Blaine)

3rd #335 Jared Lagerwey

Big Car Welded Grudge

1st #100 Lee Pemble (Abbotsford)

2nd #58 Martin Zern (Grand Forks)

Big Car Welded Final

1st #17 Wayne Vis (Blaine)

2nd #36 Randy Makowski (Langley)

3rd #27 Dave Knoller (Surrey)

Big Car Unwelded Heat 1

1st #447 Dakota Hanson (Cobble Hill)

2nd (tied) #42 Todd Andrew (Custer, Wash.) and #007 Darin Haverson (Mission)

Big Car Unwelded Heat 2

1st #36 Randy Makowski (Langley)

2nd (tied) #9 Randy Bourgeois (Maple Ridge) and #79 Robert Mills (Grand Forks)

Big Car Unwelded Grudge

1st #77 Tom Rudzroga (Squamish)

2nd #05 Trevor Cannon (Nanaimo)

Big Car Unwelded Final

1st #36 Randy Makowski (Langley)

2nd #9 Randy Bourgeois (Maple Ridge)

3rd #77 Tom Rudzroga (Squamish)

Small Truck

1st #119 Lukas Fakkama (Lynden)

2nd #396 Aric Vander Hawk (Lynden)

3rd #636 Laine Vandalen (Lynden)

Small Car

1st #128 Cody Raats (Delta)

2nd #187 Sean O’Gorman (Maple Ridge)

3rd #327 George Dover (Surrey)

Mini Van

1st #9 Randy Bourgeois (Maple Ridge)

2nd #327 George Dover (Surrey)

3rd #711 Cherisse Peck (Abbotsford)