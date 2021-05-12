Franklin

Franklin

VIDEO: Maple Ridge outfielder Larissa Franklin will play for Canada at the Olympics

‘What an honour’ at being named to final roster

Larisssa Franklin will play for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics.

On Wednesday, May 12, Softball Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed the final roster for the Canadian women’s softball team.

The Maple Ridge outfielder was among 15 athletes selected by Softball Canada’s coaching staff in accordance with the Women’s National Team Olympic Team Selection Process.

Franklin, who has been in Florida for the Team Canada training camp, said she had “too many emotions to summarize how I am feeling today.”

“I love this team, this country, this journey, and every person who has helped get us to this point,” Franklin added in an online message.

“What an honour.”

Franklin has been amusing herself and her online followers by posting tongue-in-cheek “fake training” videos that, among other things show how to catch a ball from a skateboard.

Franklin’s first tour with the national team was at the WBSC Junior Women’s World Championship in 2011 where the team finished fifth.

She joined the senior team in 2013, competing in the World Cup of Softball and the WBSC Americas Qualifier where Canada won a silver medal.

Since then, she has been a mainstay in the outfield for Canada, competing in multiple international events including the 2014, 2016 and 2018 WBSC Women’s Softball World Championships, helping to bring home bronze at the latter two events.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge outfielder back with Canada for Pan Am Games

Franklin was also part of the gold medal winning team at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

At the Lima 2019 Pan Am Games, Franklin led the team with eight hits and a .444 batting average as they won the silver medal. A few weeks later she contributed two triples as the team booked its ticket to Tokyo at the WBSC Americas Olympic qualifier in Surrey.

During her junior year at Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW), Franklin led the team in batting average (.459), hits (84, school record), total bases (106), stolen bases (19) and on-base percentage (.515).

Franklin set IPFW school records in stolen bases (71) and hits (207) before transferring to Western Kentucky University in 2015. In her single season at WKU she tied the school’s longest hit streak at 15 games.

READ ALSO: Franklin wins Pan-Am gold

Softball returns to the Olympic Games after being left off at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Canada narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish the last time the sport appeared at Beijing 2008.

Softball will take place July 22 to July 27 (Day -2 to 4) at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium and the Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeOlympicsSoftball

Previous story
Hockey Canada announces players invited to try out for women’s Olympic team

Just Posted

Maple Ridge player Larissa Franklin puts the ball in play during a Canada Cup game. On Wednesday, May 11, she was named to the final roster of Canada’s Olympic softball team. (file)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge outfielder Larissa Franklin will play for Canada at the Olympics

‘What an honour’ at being named to final roster

Chief Grace George said the Katzie have written Maple Ridge council expressing concerns about a subdivision along the South Alouette River. (The News files)
Katzie oppose controversial Maple Ridge riverfront subdivision

Approval of development on South Alouette River suddenly taken off Tuesday’s agenda

Sherlene Morley enjoyed every last minute with her mom, Gail Jurick. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman celebrates last Mother’s Day with mom

Sharlene Morely had a final Mother’s Day celeration with Gail Jurisk on May 1

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
BC family whose move was stopped by COVID border closure back on the road

Maple Ridge’s Kaplan family will arrive at their new home in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have COVID-19 exposures

Highland Park, Laity View added to list of nine with cases in past two weeks

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

BC Housing minister David Eby. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Eby jabs back against Penticton mayor’s ad urging BC Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

Eby writes that Penticton’s ‘serious’ social issues won’t improve under leadership of the mayor

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham takes questions in the B.C. legislature in 2017. (Hansard TV)
UPDATE: B.C. will fund another year of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in schools

John Horgan government working on school meal program

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
4 more victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ performed at B.C. playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Vancouver Giants ended their season in style, with 6-1 victory over Victoria Tuesday night, May 11. Giants celebrated after Marko Stacha recorded his first career WHL goal in the first period, off the rush with Tristen Nielsen. (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants wrap up season with a big win over Victoria

For some players, it was their last game

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Premier Mike Horgan received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Facebook/John Horgan)
More than 50% of people eligible in B.C. have received 1st vaccine dose

‘We’ve made extraordinary progress together over the past few weeks,’ says Premier Horgan

Most Read