VIDEO: Meet Zurie, the newest addition to the family of Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck

Puppy arrived while head of Langley-based WHL team was away at world juniors

The newest addition to the family of Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck arrived while the top dog of the Langley-based WHL franchise was away at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship in Edmonton, confined to a “bubble” designed to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

But Dyck was still able to see Zurie, a happy little Bernese-Poodle cross puppy, thanks to a video posted to social media by Hockey Canada.

It showed Zurie picking up a Christmas card addressed to “Dad” with a paw print and delivering it to her new family, Mom Char and human siblings Bailey, Carson and Brennan.

The video ended with the family fussing over Zurie and wishing Dyck a merry Christmas.

“We love you dad!, Go team Canada!” they said in unison.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants name Michael Dyck as new head coach

Dyck has been serving as an assistant coach with Canada at the World Juniors, which are operating under the same bubble concept that was successfully deployed by the NHL and the NBA.

With him is Giants defenceman Bowen Byram, who scored on Saturday night when Canada advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Sporting the captain’s ‘C’ for the quarter-finals, Byram wired in a wrist shot under the blocker arm of Czech goaltender Nick Malik on a power play.

READ ALSO: Bowen Byram captains Team Canada against Germany

Following their 5-0 defeat of Russia on Monday, Team Canada was set to to meet Team USA in the gold medal final.


