Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Overtime win for Vancouver Giants against Victoria Royals

Netminder Jesper Vikman stopped 37 of 38 shots

  • Feb. 11, 2023 10:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals on the way to an overtime victory on Friday night, Feb 10, in Victoria.

Sammy May netted his first career Western Hockey League goal and Jesper Vikman delivered a first star performance en route to a 2-1 win over the Royals. The pair will face off again tomorrow night at the Langley Events Centre.

After a scoreless first period, Teague Patton got on the board for the Royals with 4:59 remaining in the second period off a rebound on an odd-man rush chance for the Royals.

In the third, Sammy May banged home his first in the WHL 2:55 into the third to tie the game 1-1, with Julian Cull, and Dylan Anderson assisting.

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

In overtime, Ethan Semeniuk found a loose puck in the crease to finish the game 3:16 into the extra frame. Carson Haynes and Kyren Gronick had the assist.

After the game, Associate Coach Adam Maglio told Sportsnet 650 it was “really nice to see Sammy May get his first,” describing it as “long overdue” for the hard-working May.

Victoria outshot Vancouver 38 to 22.

Giants netminder Jesper Vikman was named first star of the game.

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Both teams are back at it tonight (Saturday, Feb 11) at Langley Events Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants snap losing streak in ninja turtle jerseys

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A great game by netminder not enough for Vancouver Giants win

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley Events CentreVancouver GiantsWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ridge Meadows Pride will be playing at Canada Cup

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Pride U17A team will be playing in the Canada Cup at Softball City this year. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Pride will be playing at Canada Cup

Project Mama Duck is a new pedestrian safety program run by the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team, which is seen here crouching next to a goose. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP launches new Project Mama Duck pedestrian safety program

Illusionist Vitaly is coming to The ACT in Maple Ridge. (Vitaly Facebook/Special to The News)
Illusionist performing in Maple Ridge on Family Day

Children in Costa Rics received some of the 52,498 shoeboxes sent from B.C. as part of Operation Christmas Child. (Frank King/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows pack nearly 5,000 shoeboxes for children in need

Pop-up banner image