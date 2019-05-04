VIDEO: Raiders shutout Giants 4-0 in Game 2 of the WHL championships

Vancouver and Prince Albert are tied 1-1 as the battle moves to Langley for the next three games

Giants fell to the Raiders 4-0 Saturday night in Prince Albert. The next game in the best-of-seven series happens at Langley Events Centre. (Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia)

The 2019 Rogers WHL Championship Series is shifting back to the Lower Mainland with the series tied 1-1.

Saturday night in Prince Albert, Sask., the Vancouver Giants fell 4-0 to the Prince Albert Raiders in Game 2.

Dante Hannoun led the way with a goal and two assists for the Raiders. while Parker Kelly chimed in with two assists.

Ian Scott stopped all 15 shots he faced in the Raiders net to secure his fourth playoff shutout.

David Tendeck stopped 30 of the 33 shots fired his way in the Vancouver net.

BOX SCORE

1st Period:

PA – 10:17 into the game, Dante Hannoun (11) gave the Raiders their first lead of the series when he converted off a Parker Kelly feed from in front of the Giants goal.

Shots: 15-6 Prince Albert

2nd Period:

PA – After failing to capitalize on a pair of power play chances to start the period, the Raiders eventually increased their lead to 2-0 when Sergei Sapego’s shot from the top of the left-wing circle snuck under the bar and in at 7:43. Sapego’s third of the playoffs was assisted by both Dante Hannoun and Parker Kelly.

PA – Noah Gregor (9) increased Prince Albert’s lead to 3-0 at 10:39 of the middle frame on a power play. Gregor parked himself atop the right-wing circle and one-timed a feed from Dante Hannoun past David Tendeck.

Shots: 12-4 Prince Albert

3rd Period:

PA – At 18:39 of the final period, Brett Leason solidified the victory for the Raiders with an empty-net goal. Leason’s seventh of the playoffs was assisted by Aliaksei Protas and Brayden Pachal.

Shots: 7-5 Prince Albert

.

BY THE NUMBERS

• Final score: Prince Albert 4 – Vancouver 0

• Shots: Prince Albert 34 – Vancouver 15

• David Tendeck: 30/33 saves for Vancouver (9-2-1-0)

• Ian Scott: 15/15 saves for Prince Albert (13-4-1-0)

• Vancouver: 0/2 on the power play

• Prince Albert: 1/5 on the power play

• 3 Stars: 1. Dante Hannoun (PA – 1G, 2A);2. Ian Scott (PA – 15 Saves);3. Sergei Sapego (PA – 1G)

RELATED STORY: Giants to lean on Surrey, White Rock talent as WHL final begins

• Saturday night’s loss marked the first regular loss in the playoffs for the Giants since Game 4 of Round 1 against Seattle (March 27).

• For just the second time in 16 playoff games, the Giants did not record a power play goal.

• Saturday marked the first time in a span of 17 playoff games that the Giants were shutout.

• Raiders defenceman Max Martin left the game in the second period with an apparent upper-body injury. He did not return to the game.

.

LISTEN: AHEAD OF GAME 2

The Giants will now play their next three games on home ice in Langley, as Game 3 is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre. Tickets are available online.

RECENT COVERAGE: Giants take lead in east-west rivalry of WHL final series

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Giants fell to the Raiders 4-0 Saturday night in Prince Albert. The next game in the best-of-seven series happens at Langley Events Centre. (Lucas Chudleigh/Apollo Multimedia)