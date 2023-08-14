VIDEO: Scarborough Shooting Stars win CEBL championships final at Langley Events Centre

Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

There would be no repeat heartbreak for the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

One year after coming up short in the championship game, the Shooting Stars reached the pinnacle on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13, defeating the Calgary Surge 82-70 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Final at Langley Events Centre.

Isiaha Mike – named the Most Valuable Player after a full stat line of 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and two blocked shots – said he had no idea what was going through his mind as he saw Cat Barber’s lay-up fall in for the clinching points.

“I was just happy, hugged Kyree (Walker). It was kind of surreal,” Mike said post-game. “I am just trying to experience this for every second it lasts.”

It is a far cry from the 2022 final, which saw Scarborough lose 90-88 to the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

“We kept last year in the back of our mind, but we didn’t let it hinder any of our goals this year,” said Shooting Stars coach Chris Exilus.

Scarborough overcame a shaky start – they trailed 15-5 at the 6:35 mark – to take their first lead early in the second quarter and they never looked back from that point forward.

Scarborough finished in third place in the Eastern Conference, but they used a dominating defence over their four playoff games in their march to the championship.

Each of the team’s four post-season opponents – Brampton, Ottawa, Niagara or Calgary – were held to the low 70s.

Calgary Surge qualified for the final by getting past host Vancouver Bandits 77-75 on Friday night, Aug. 11 at Langley Events Centre, in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Western Conference Final.

After 12 days off, Vancouver got off to a slow start and a pair of late turnovers proved costly.

