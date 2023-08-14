VIDEO: Scarborough Shooting Stars win CEBL championships final at Langley Events Centre

Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times) Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. ( Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)

There would be no repeat heartbreak for the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

One year after coming up short in the championship game, the Shooting Stars reached the pinnacle on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13, defeating the Calgary Surge 82-70 in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship Final at Langley Events Centre.

Isiaha Mike – named the Most Valuable Player after a full stat line of 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and two blocked shots – said he had no idea what was going through his mind as he saw Cat Barber’s lay-up fall in for the clinching points.

“I was just happy, hugged Kyree (Walker). It was kind of surreal,” Mike said post-game. “I am just trying to experience this for every second it lasts.”

It is a far cry from the 2022 final, which saw Scarborough lose 90-88 to the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

“We kept last year in the back of our mind, but we didn’t let it hinder any of our goals this year,” said Shooting Stars coach Chris Exilus.

Scarborough overcame a shaky start – they trailed 15-5 at the 6:35 mark – to take their first lead early in the second quarter and they never looked back from that point forward.

Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Wes Shaw/ ShotBug Press/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Scarborough Shooting Stars won their first ever CEBL championship in an 82-70 win against the Calgary Surge at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Wes Shaw/ ShotBug Press/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Scarborough finished in third place in the Eastern Conference, but they used a dominating defence over their four playoff games in their march to the championship.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Bandits to play Calgary Surge in CEBL western final

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Calgary Surge win western final against Vancouver Bandits

Each of the team’s four post-season opponents – Brampton, Ottawa, Niagara or Calgary – were held to the low 70s.

Calgary Surge qualified for the final by getting past host Vancouver Bandits 77-75 on Friday night, Aug. 11 at Langley Events Centre, in the Canadian Elite Basketball League Western Conference Final.

After 12 days off, Vancouver got off to a slow start and a pair of late turnovers proved costly.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Events CentreVancouver Bandits

Previous story
Canada names rosters for Olympic rugby sevens qualifier on Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: Three wins for Foster at international equestrian event in Langley

Just Posted

Jaime Libby captured a brilliant sunrise recently from Golden Ears Mountain. The picture was taken at 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 5 from the top of the Maple Ridge mountain range. (Special to The News)
SHARE: As the world awakes

Missing are 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson and 57-year old David Hall. (Special to The News)
Missing Coquitlam man and woman last seen in Pitt Meadows

Richard and Dr. Ron Lin with a beard of bees. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Bees and Blueberries festival in Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows Bottle and Return-It Depot does not accept large appliances. (Alexander Popov/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows recycling depot asks residents not to drop off large appliances