VIDEO: Vancouver Bandits end season on a winning note

Duane Notice scored for Vancouver Bandits on the way to a 82-79 victory over the Shooting Stars in the club’s regular season finale on Sunday night, July 30. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times) Marek Klassen in action for the Bandits Sunday night, July 30 against the Shooting Stars in the club’s regular season finale. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Bandits are heading to the CEBL Championship Weekend on a high note thanks to big back-to-back wins against two of the eastern conference’s top teams in the Ottawa BlackJacks and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Bandits’ latest win saw Nick Ward’s double-double night lead the team to an 82-79 victory over the Shooting Stars in the Langley-based club’s regular season finale on Sunday night, July 30.

The big man notched 24 points and 11 rebounds as he shot 77 per cent from the field, helping Vancouver to its second consecutive win and third in its past four games.

Ward was supported by Marlon Johnson Jr. who added 13 points and six boards as he knocked down three of his four attempts from beyond the arc.

The forward led a second unit that finished the game with a +23 edge in points off the bench as each player from the Bandits’ reserves scored six or more points.

Marlon Johnson Jr. added 13 points and six boards as he knocked down three of his four attempts for Vancouver Bandits on the way to a 82-79 victory over the Shooting Stars in the club’s regular season finale on Sunday night, July 30. (Vancouver Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)

“Shoutout to Marlon,” said Giorgi Bezhanishvili post-game. “He came out super aggressive, doing all the little things on the court…and just everyone off the bench picked up the energy and we got the win because of it.”

Ward scored his team’s first seven points, before Johnson Jr. came in off the bench and dropped eight points of his own.

Coming out of halftime, Vancouver finally got some production out of starters not named Ward, as the team went on a 15-5 run to begin the third frame.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: An upset win by Vancouver Bandits over Ottawa

Bezhanishvili scored the team’s first five points in the quarter, before Alex Campbell and Duane Notice each chipped in a bucket.

It ended with Bezhanishvili making a shot from deep to seal the game 82-79.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Bandits end losing streak at Edmonton’s expense

As the host team, the Bandits have time to regroup and prepare for their date with destiny.

BC’s professional basketball team awaits an eventual western conference finalist that it will face in a do-or-die playoff game as part of a Friday, Aug. 11 doubleheader. Winners of Friday’s doubleheader will advance to the CEBL championship game played on Sunday, August

Single game playoff tickets for Championship Weekend are available for purchase at this link.

Individuals interested in learning more about playoff tickets for Vancouver Bandits Basketball are asked to call 604-455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

Vancouver Bandits