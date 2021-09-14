Giants have acquired 2002-born goaltender Will Gurski from the Winnipeg ICE. The trade was announced Tuesday, Sept. 14. (Vancouver Giants)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants announce deal for goalie Will Gurski

A return to B.C. for Duncan resident after playing in Winnipeg

Vancouver Giants have acquired 2002-born goaltender Will Gurski from the Winnipeg Ice in exchange for a ninth-round pick in the 2021 Western Hockey League WHL Prospects Draft.

General Manager Barclay Parneta announced the deal Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Gurski, 18, checks in at 6’3’ and 205-pounds.

He was drafted by the Kootenay Ice, prior to their move to Winnipeg, in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL draft.

Gurski spent four years at Shawnigan Lake School, including two years with the U18 prep team, going 23-6-4 in 35 games.

Last season the left-catching netminder appeared in two games with the WHL Ice during the 2019-20 season, and went 1-1.

Gurski also appeared in four games with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Winnipeg Freeze prior to the cancellation of their season.

He suited up in an additional 18 games with the MJHL’s Winnipeg Blues in 2019-20.

In a related trade in a different league in June, Cowichan Capitals of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) in Duncan, Gurski’s hometown, announced an agreement with the Freeze of the MJHL that saw the Caps give up future considerations in a trade with the Freeze to rights to Gurski.

At the time, Capitals head coach and general manager Brian Passmore described Gurski as a big goalie who “moves really well” and possesses an excellent work ethic.

Gurski could still end up with the Duncan BCHL team if the WHL Giants decide to send him there.

Langley-based Giants are scheduled to take the ice for two preseason games:

Wednesday, Sept. 22 against Kamloops (7 p.m. at Ladner Leisure Centre)

Friday, Sept. 24 versus Prince George (7 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena, Maple Ridge)

The G-Men’s first at-home game kicks things off at Langley Events Centre (LEC) on Friday, Oct. 8.

There are currently 34 games slated to unfold on the home ice at LEC between early October and early April.

