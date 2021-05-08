Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Friday night in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down Kelowna Rockets 6-2

Two short-handed goals for Langley-based team

Friday night in Kamloops, the Langley-based Vancouver Giants earned a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets.

Tristen Nielsen, Justin Sourdif and Eric Florchuk combined for nine points, and Trent Miner stopped 19 shots in the victory.

Kaedan Korczak and Steel Quiring responded for Kelowna.

The Giants power play went a perfect three-for-three and their penalty killing efforts landed them two shorthanded goals.

Florchuk said scoring an early first goal got the team rolling.

“After that, everyone hopped on board and we went to work.”

Giants Associate Coach Keith McCambridge said the special teams were “real important” in the win, getting two short-handed goals and killing penalties.

McCambridge said the players did a good job of creating scoring opportunities.

“Going to the hard areas, going to the front of net, not being a perimeter team and getting to those second chance opportunities,” McCambridge summarized.

“If there’s a play to be made, make it.”

Nielsen scored at 1:52 into the game, off a shorthanded two-on-one rush.

Nielsen’s team-leading 14th of the season was set up by Florchuk, and came off the first shot of the game for the Giants.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Do or die’ for Giants heading into final three games

In the second period, Tanner Brown extended the Vancouver lead to 2-0 at 5:13. His shot from the left-wing circle made its way up and over the right shoulder of Roman Basran. Zack Ostapchuk earned an assist that came off a Rockets turnover.

Back came the Rockets at 6:34. Steel Quiring knocked home his own rebound.

A five-on-three power play goal moved the Giants back ahead by two goals. It came courtesy of Nielsen off a shot from the slot. Alex Kannok Leipert and Justin Sourdif both earned power play assists.

Giants struck again 34 seconds later on a five-on-four power play. It was Sourdif converting off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that also involved Nielsen and Ostapchuk.

The final goal of the period came shorthanded off the stick of Sourdif.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Giants drop 5-2 decision to Prince George

Giants power play continued to click in the third period. Adam Hall took a feed from Florchuk and wired home his seventh of the season. Nielsen also assisted on the third power play goal of the night for the Giants.

Final goal of the game came courtesy of Kaedan Korczak on a Kelowna power play.

Giants were all three stars of the game, Neilsen, Sourdif and Florchuk in order.

The Giants now have five shorthanded goals for the season, and produced multiple shorthanded goals in a game for the first time this season.

Saturday night the Giants return to action with a home game against the Kamloops Blazers. Puck drops at 7 p.m.






