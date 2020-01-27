Kyle Topping of the Kelowna Rockets pursued Kaden Kohle of the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place on Sunday, Jan. 26, in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants head coach records 200th win with 3-2 victory in Kelowna

Michal Kvasnica and David Tendeck named stars of the game

Giants head coach Michael Dyck notched his 200th career win and left wing Michal Kvasnica ended a scoring drought Sunday night in Kelowna as the team earned a 3-1 victory over the Rockets.

Kvasnica scored twice for the Giants while Eric Florchuk chimed in with two assists.

Goaltender David Tendeck was sharp in the Giants net, stopping 24 of the 25 pucks fired his way.

An effective Giants power play struck twice for the second game in a row for the Langley-based team who moved within four points of Kelowna for a top three spot in the B.C. Division.

Kelowna’s lone goal came late in the third period from Alex Swetlikoff.

Sunday’s victory in Kelowna marked the 200th career WHL victory as a head coach for Dyck.

He recorded 65 of those 200 victories over the past two seasons with the Giants. The first 135 came with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Just 2:31 into the game, Michal Kvasnica parked himself inside the right-wing circle and one-timed an Eric Florchuk cross-ice feed past a lunging Roman Basran to move the Giants aead 1-0.

For Kvasnica it was his first goal since Dec. 8th.

After a scoreless second period, Kvasnica struck again for Vancouver at the 9:17 mark of the third.

Kvasnica’s shot from the high slot found its way through traffic and past Basran for his second goal of the night. The lone assist on the goal once again came from Eric Florchuk.

Holden Katzalay made it 3-0 for Vancouver on a power play at 14:55.

He knocked home a Justin Sourdif rebound from in close for his second goal of the season. Cole Shepard added the second assist.

Just 35 seconds later, Kelowna bagged their lone goal of the game. It came from Alex Swetlikoff in close on a forehand deke that snuck through David Tendeck’s legs for his 10th of the season.

Final Score: Vancouver 3 – Kelowna 1

Final Shots: 25 – 22 Kelowna

Kvasnica and Tendeck were named forst and second stars of the game, respctively, while Rockets Matthew Wedman was third.

PREVIOUSLY: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 3-2 decision in overtime to Kelowna Rockets

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Silvertips edge Giants 2-1

The two-goal performance from Michal Kvasnica marked his first career multi-goal game in the WHL.

Both of Holden Katzalay’s goals this season have come against the Kelowna Rockets on the road.

David Tendeck improved his record to 3-0-0-1 on the season against Kelowna.

Up next, Giants are on home ice at the Langley Events Centre to play Kamloops Blazers Friday night, Jan. 31. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Connor Horning of the Vancouver Giants tangled with Mark Liwiski of the Kelowna Rockets during second period action at Prospera Place on Jan. 26 in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Giants defenceman Bowen Byram checked Pavel Novak of the Kelowna Rockets into the boards during first period play at Prospera Place on Sunday, (Jan. 26) in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Special to Langley Advance Times)

