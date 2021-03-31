VIDEO: Vancouver Giants make it two in a row

A come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Victoria Royals gave the Vancouver Giants their second win in a row Tuesday night, March 30, in Kamloops.

Tristen Nielsen and Eric Florchuk both scored in a one minute, 12 second span late in the third period to erase a 4-3 deficit for the Langley-based Giants.

Florchuk, Nielsen, Justin Sourdif and Adam Hall all had multi-point games while goaltender Drew Sim stopped 23 shots to earn his first career WHL victory.

“It feels good,” Sim said

“It was a hard-fought battle, but it feels nice to have one under the belt,” Sim commented, saying there was “tons of urgency” after the Royals took the lead.

“We really wanted to grind out that win.”

In the first period, Vancouver got off to a good start when Ostapchuk scored on a two-on-one rush with Florchuk.

Moments later, Adam Hall made it a 2-0 lead when he wired home a high shot over the left shoulder of Victoria goalie Connor Martin. Justin Sourdif earned the lone assist.

Then, Brandon Cutler put the Royals on the board on a breakaway. Kalem Parker drew the lone helper.

In the second period, Royals captain Tarun Fizer tied the game at 2-2 and less than three minutes later, Victoria took the lead when Anaheim Ducks prospect Brayden Tracey tucked home his first of the season on a deke from the right-wing on a power play.

In the third period, Vancouver came back with Hall burying his second goal of the evening off a feed from Connor Horning.

Keanu Derungs then gave the Royals a 4-3 lead on a power play when he parked himself in front of the Giants net and deflected home a feed from Tarun Fizer.

Giants answered with a power play strike of their own. Off a faceoff victory, Nielsen pounced on a loose puck and wired a shot by Martin to tie the score.

Florchuk completed the Giants comeback off the rush when he deflected home a feed from Nielsen. Sourdif drew the second assist on what would end up as the winning goal.

Sourdif and Neilsen were first and second stars of the game.

With two points on the night, Nielsen now has nine points through the first three games of the season. He’s recorded two-or-more points in each of the first three games.

Sourdif has now recorded seven assists in his past two games while Hall has recorded points in each of the first three games of the season.

Next up, Prince George. Action starts at 7 P.M. and can be followed via livestreaming on CHL TV.

“It’s been three games now,” Florchuk remarked.

“The rust is off for most of the guys. (Tonight), we need to play our way, the right way and we’ll have success.”

