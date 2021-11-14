VIDEO: Weary Vancouver Giants drop 2-1 decision to Kamloops

It was the fourth game in five nights, in three different cities, without some key players

Kamloops Blazers continue to have the Vancouver Giants number.

For the fourth time this season, the Blazers skated away with a victory over their B.C. Division rivals, this time 2-1 over the Giants on Saturday night at Langley Events Centre in Western Hockey League action.

The teams were completing the back end of a home-and-home series with the Blazers also winning 6-1 on Friday night in Kamloops.

Giants had the start they were looking for as Colton Langkow was able to win a battle in the offensive zone and Fabian Lysell jumped on the loose puck to open the scoring just 2:35 into the game, the first time this season Vancouver has held a lead over the Blazers.

Vancouver had plenty of opportunities to build on their lead with Kamloops taking four consecutive minor penalties but the Giants could not cash in.

Blazers wasted little time pulling even once the middle frame began with Ethan Brandwood leveling the score at one, just 43 seconds into the period, before Logan Stankoven gave the visitors the lead for good just over six minutes later.

“We played well in the first period. I thought we had a good start and they responded well” said Giants coach Michael Dyck. “You could see the fatigue start to kick in towards the end of the second period, and into the third, but we made a push.”

Layne Matechuk, #28 of the Humboldt Broncos, joined the Giants for a special ceremonial puck drop Saturday, Nov. 14. Layne, a survivor of the April 6, 2018 bus crash, is undergoing therapy in Surrey and hopes to become a fitness trainer. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver was playing its fourth game in five nights in three different cities, and they were doing so missing four regulars and having to resort to dressing 10 forwards and eight defencemen.

Despite the loss, Dyck felt the game was something his team could use moving forward.

“We hadn’t played well the first three times against these guys and tonight we did, and we did four games in five nights minus four regulars. For us, it was a confidence builder and something we can build on,” he said.

Giants last win was Wednesday, Nov. 10 against Prince George, when the G-men earned a 5-3 victory over the Prince George Cougars at CN Centre to avenge their 1-0 loss from the previous night.

Adam Hall paced the Giants attack with three points while Justin Sourdif, Alex Cotton and Connor Horning added two points each.

The power play clicked three times for the Giants on six opportunities. Jesper Vikman stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

Vancouver’s next game is on home ice at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Nov. 19, as they host the Everett Silvertips with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop. On Saturday, Giants host Victoria Royals with play beginning at 7:00pm.

Kamloops Blazers downed the Vancouver Giants on home ice at the Langley Events Centre on Saturday, Nov, 13. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

