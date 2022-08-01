Greg Moore in a photo that appeared on the front page of the Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows News when he was killed. (The News files)

Greg Moore in a photo that appeared on the front page of the Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows News when he was killed. (The News files)

Vintage racers host Greg Moore dedication ceremony Saturday

At least one Maple Ridge racer, and Moore’s father Ric will be on hand for race action in Mission

Maple Ridge resident Peter Strachan, in his #52 1972 Datsun 510, will be joining close to 100 other vintage racers from B.C., Alberta, and Washington state at the B.C. Historic Motor Races next weekend in Mission.

Mission Raceway Park will be hosting the event, as part of the Speed-Fanatics Motorsport Circuit, on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7. The main gate opens daily at 7 a.m.

This race, running rain or shine, features the Pacific Challenge Cup, the Spec Miata Race of Champions, and a dedication ceremony on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for legendary young Maple Ridge racer Greg Moore, who was killed in crash on the CART track in California in 1999.

The weekend races will also feautre special guests David Kincaid and Ric Moore, Greg Moore’s father and a legendary racer in his own right.

B.C. Historic Motor Races is the biggest vintage race in western Canada and returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Advance tickets are available in advance at www.eventbrite.ca or at the gate.

More information about the B.C. Historic Motor Races is available through their website.

Maple Ridge’s Peter Strachan will be driving #52, his 1972 Datsun 51, in next weekend’s race at Mission Raceway Park. (Brent Martin/Special to The News)

